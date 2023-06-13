Judge tosses minimum wage suit brought by Baltimore County inmates at recycling plant

Madeleine O'Neill//June 13, 2023

Home>Editor's Picks>

Judge tosses minimum wage suit brought by Baltimore County inmates at recycling plant

Judge tosses minimum wage suit brought by Baltimore County inmates at recycling plant

By Madeleine O'Neill

//June 13, 2023

Baltimore County Detention Center inmates are not entitled to minimum wage for work they perform at the county’s recycling plant in Cockeysville, a federal judge has ruled.

In an opinion issued Friday, U.S. District Judge Stephanie A. Gallagher granted summary judgment in favor of Baltimore County, finding that the  inmates are not “employees” under the federal Fair Labor Standards Act.

Prisoners who worked at the recycling plant received $20 a day and often worked 10- to 12-hour shifts in brutal conditions, according to the lawsuit.

In winter, the open-air facility was freezing cold and inmates were not provided with adequate clothing to keep warm; some resorted to grabbing discarded clothing off the conveyer belt that carried trash and recyclables, according to court documents.

The work involved sorting trash from recyclable material so that the county could sell “bales” of recyclables to the highest bidders.

The lawsuit also claimed inmates were inadequately fed for the long hours they were asked to work, receiving only one bologna sandwich per shift. One former shift supervisor testified as part of the lawsuit that he looked the other way when workers ate food scraps that came down the conveyer belt because he was concerned they weren’t receiving enough food.

A group of inmates filed their minimum wage lawsuit, which ultimately became a class-action suit, in January 2021.

Howard B. Hoffman, the lawyer for the inmates, said he plans to appeal Gallagher’s decision to the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

“The decision to grant summary judgment to Baltimore County, based on a superficial claim that 12 hours of grueling, dirty, and dangerous work is ‘rehabilitative’ overlooks the weight of the summary judgment record evidence and the obvious dispute of fact,” Hoffman said.

The 4th Circuit has never directly ruled on whether prisoners who work off-site are considered employees under the FLSA. In general, courts have found that inmates who do work in prison during their sentence are not considered employees and do not need to be paid minimum wage.

Gallagher used a three-part test to examine whether the Baltimore County inmates are employees under federal law, weighing the purpose of the work program, the nature of the working relationship between the inmates and Baltimore County, and the purposes of the FLSA.

The judge determined that the recycling plant work program has at least some rehabilitative purpose, even if the county also had a profit motive for using cheap inmate labor.

“Despite plaintiffs’ evidence of the county’s economic motivations, the program provided structure to inmates’ days, provided inmates with work experience, provided pay (albeit very little) to inmates, and provided other benefits, such as institutional credits for time served — all of which demonstrate a rehabilitative purpose,” Gallagher wrote.

The FLSA is designed to prevent companies from using underpaid labor to gain a competitive advantage. Gallagher found that because the recycling plant is run by Baltimore County, and not a private company, unfair competition is not a concern here. Any money made from the recycling plant goes into the county’s coffers, Gallagher wrote.

The federal labor law is also aimed at ensuring workers can maintain a basic standard of living. Courts have generally found that this does not apply to prison inmates because their needs are supposed to be provided for while they are incarcerated.

Hoffman argued that in this case, the inmates needed to be paid minimum wage because the county did not meet their basic needs. Inmates needed money to supplement the inadequate food and clothing they received on the job, according to the lawsuit.

But Gallagher found that a minimum wage suit is not the proper venue to challenge prisoners’ living conditions. The county’s obligation to provide inmates with their basic needs falls under the U.S. Constitution, not federal labor laws, she wrote.

“On the whole, Congress did not intend the FLSA to serve as a legal backstop to ensure prisoners’ quality living conditions,” the judge wrote.

Erica Palmisano, Baltimore County’s press secretary, said, “The county is satisfied with the court’s ruling, which speaks for itself.”

P

Related Content

Instant Pot maker seeks bankruptcy protection as sales go cold

The maker of Pyrex glassware and Instant Pot has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

June 13, 2023

Md. Innovation Center’s BRITE Program earns national recognition

The Columbia-based Maryland Innovation Center's BRITE Program was honored with a 2023 NACo Achievement Award.

June 13, 2023

Consumer price growth slowed in May, though underlying inflation measures stayed high

Consumer prices cooled last month, rising just 0.1% from April to May and extending the past year's steady eas[...]

June 13, 2023

‘Resurrection’ project to redevelop neglected west Baltimore area gets support from foun...

The Jack and Nancy Dwyer Workforce Development Center will be the foundational partner of a project to help re[...]

June 12, 2023

BGE awards $2.5M to 125 central Md. small businesses

Baltimore Gas and Electric awarded $2.5 million to 125 small businesses in central Maryland during its Energiz[...]

June 12, 2023

Bethesda-based Eastern Union group closes $75M in financing

The Bethesda-based Mid-Atlantic Group of Eastern Union announced it secured more than $75 million in commerc[...]

June 12, 2023

Editors Picks

Judge tosses minimum wage suit brought by Baltimore County inmates at recycling [...]

13/6/2023

Poll: Most Marylanders oppose Moore’s plan to ban gas vehicle sales

13/6/2023

Sports gambling revenue increases in May even as bettors wager less

12/6/2023

Erie Insurance sues Maryland Insurance Administration over finding of race discr[...]

9/6/2023

Moore appoints members to authority for sustaining thoroughbred horse racing

9/6/2023

Commentary

More News

Tucker Carlson, left, and former President Donald Trump react during the final round of the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf tournament in Bedminster, New Jersey, on July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Fox News sends Tucker Carlson cease-and-desist letter over Twitter series, repor[...]

13/6/2023

Instant Pot maker seeks bankruptcy protection as sales go cold

13/6/2023
This screen grab from video provided by WPVI-TV/6ABC shows the collapsed section of Interstate 95 as crews continue to work on the scene in Philadelphia on June 12, 2023. (WPVI-TV/6ABC via AP)

Buttigieg vows federal help to fix collapsed section of Interstate 95 in Philade[...]

13/6/2023

Consumer price growth slowed in May, though underlying inflation measures stayed[...]

13/6/2023

‘Obamacare’ will still cover prevention for HIV, other illnesses ami[...]

13/6/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar

MY ACCOUNT