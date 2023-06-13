Judge tosses minimum wage suit brought by Baltimore County inmates at recycling plant

Baltimore County Detention Center inmates are not entitled to minimum wage for work they perform at the county’s recycling plant in Cockeysville, a federal judge has ruled.

In an opinion issued Friday, U.S. District Judge Stephanie A. Gallagher granted summary judgment in favor of Baltimore County, finding that the inmates are not “employees” under the federal Fair Labor Standards Act.

Prisoners who worked at the recycling plant received $20 a day and often worked 10- to 12-hour shifts in brutal conditions, according to the lawsuit.

In winter, the open-air facility was freezing cold and inmates were not provided with adequate clothing to keep warm; some resorted to grabbing discarded clothing off the conveyer belt that carried trash and recyclables, according to court documents.

The work involved sorting trash from recyclable material so that the county could sell “bales” of recyclables to the highest bidders.

The lawsuit also claimed inmates were inadequately fed for the long hours they were asked to work, receiving only one bologna sandwich per shift. One former shift supervisor testified as part of the lawsuit that he looked the other way when workers ate food scraps that came down the conveyer belt because he was concerned they weren’t receiving enough food.

A group of inmates filed their minimum wage lawsuit, which ultimately became a class-action suit, in January 2021.

Howard B. Hoffman, the lawyer for the inmates, said he plans to appeal Gallagher’s decision to the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

“The decision to grant summary judgment to Baltimore County, based on a superficial claim that 12 hours of grueling, dirty, and dangerous work is ‘rehabilitative’ overlooks the weight of the summary judgment record evidence and the obvious dispute of fact,” Hoffman said.

The 4th Circuit has never directly ruled on whether prisoners who work off-site are considered employees under the FLSA. In general, courts have found that inmates who do work in prison during their sentence are not considered employees and do not need to be paid minimum wage.

Gallagher used a three-part test to examine whether the Baltimore County inmates are employees under federal law, weighing the purpose of the work program, the nature of the working relationship between the inmates and Baltimore County, and the purposes of the FLSA.

The judge determined that the recycling plant work program has at least some rehabilitative purpose, even if the county also had a profit motive for using cheap inmate labor.

“Despite plaintiffs’ evidence of the county’s economic motivations, the program provided structure to inmates’ days, provided inmates with work experience, provided pay (albeit very little) to inmates, and provided other benefits, such as institutional credits for time served — all of which demonstrate a rehabilitative purpose,” Gallagher wrote.

The FLSA is designed to prevent companies from using underpaid labor to gain a competitive advantage. Gallagher found that because the recycling plant is run by Baltimore County, and not a private company, unfair competition is not a concern here. Any money made from the recycling plant goes into the county’s coffers, Gallagher wrote.

The federal labor law is also aimed at ensuring workers can maintain a basic standard of living. Courts have generally found that this does not apply to prison inmates because their needs are supposed to be provided for while they are incarcerated.

Hoffman argued that in this case, the inmates needed to be paid minimum wage because the county did not meet their basic needs. Inmates needed money to supplement the inadequate food and clothing they received on the job, according to the lawsuit.

But Gallagher found that a minimum wage suit is not the proper venue to challenge prisoners’ living conditions. The county’s obligation to provide inmates with their basic needs falls under the U.S. Constitution, not federal labor laws, she wrote.

“On the whole, Congress did not intend the FLSA to serve as a legal backstop to ensure prisoners’ quality living conditions,” the judge wrote.

Erica Palmisano, Baltimore County’s press secretary, said, “The county is satisfied with the court’s ruling, which speaks for itself.”