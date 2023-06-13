June 14, 2023

Instant Pot maker seeks bankruptcy protection as sales go cold

The maker of Pyrex glassware and Instant Pot has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

June 13, 2023

Md. Innovation Center’s BRITE Program earns national recognition

The Columbia-based Maryland Innovation Center's BRITE Program was honored with a 2023 NACo Achievement Award.

June 13, 2023

Consumer price growth slowed in May, though underlying inflation measures stayed high

Consumer prices cooled last month, rising just 0.1% from April to May and extending the past year's steady eas[...]

June 13, 2023

‘Resurrection’ project to redevelop neglected west Baltimore area gets support from foun...

The Jack and Nancy Dwyer Workforce Development Center will be the foundational partner of a project to help re[...]

June 12, 2023

BGE awards $2.5M to 125 central Md. small businesses

Baltimore Gas and Electric awarded $2.5 million to 125 small businesses in central Maryland during its Energiz[...]

June 12, 2023

Bethesda-based Eastern Union group closes $75M in financing

The Bethesda-based Mid-Atlantic Group of Eastern Union announced it secured more than $75 million in commerc[...]

June 12, 2023

Judge tosses minimum wage suit brought by Baltimore County inmates at recycling [...]

13/6/2023

Poll: Most Marylanders oppose Moore’s plan to ban gas vehicle sales

13/6/2023

Sports gambling revenue increases in May even as bettors wager less

12/6/2023

Erie Insurance sues Maryland Insurance Administration over finding of race discr[...]

9/6/2023

Moore appoints members to authority for sustaining thoroughbred horse racing

9/6/2023

Tucker Carlson, left, and former President Donald Trump react during the final round of the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf tournament in Bedminster, New Jersey, on July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Fox News sends Tucker Carlson cease-and-desist letter over Twitter series, repor[...]

13/6/2023

This screen grab from video provided by WPVI-TV/6ABC shows the collapsed section of Interstate 95 as crews continue to work on the scene in Philadelphia on June 12, 2023. (WPVI-TV/6ABC via AP)

Buttigieg vows federal help to fix collapsed section of Interstate 95 in Philade[...]

13/6/2023

Consumer price growth slowed in May, though underlying inflation measures stayed[...]

13/6/2023

‘Obamacare’ will still cover prevention for HIV, other illnesses ami[...]

13/6/2023

