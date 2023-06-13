Unreported Opinions//June 13, 2023
KIRAY WALKER v. STATE OF MARYLAND
//June 13, 2023
Criminal law — Multiple conspiracies — Double jeopardy
Convicted by a jury in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City of two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of conspiracy to commit murder, and numerous other offenses, Kiray Walker, appellant, presents for our review two issues: whether he is “entitled to reversal of [all but one] of the . . . convictions and/or sentences for conspiracy,” and whether the court erred “in conducting the final day of trial . . . in [his] absence.”
Consumer prices cooled last month, rising just 0.1% from April to May and extending the past year's steady eas[...]
June 13, 2023
The Bethesda-based Mid-Atlantic Group of Eastern Union announced it secured more than $75 million in commerc[...]
June 12, 2023
The FTC has sued to block Microsoft from completing its deal to buy video game company Activision Blizzard.
June 12, 2023
First came the crypto winter, then the alleged fraud wrought by FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, and now the law[...]
June 12, 2023
CSX Corp. announced a gift of $5 million to the B&O Railroad Museum in Baltimore for its $30 million capital c[...]
June 8, 2023
Sign up for your daily digest of Maryland News.
Sports gambling revenue increases in May even as bettors wager less
12/6/2023
Erie Insurance sues Maryland Insurance Administration over finding of race discr[...]
9/6/2023
Moore appoints members to authority for sustaining thoroughbred horse racing
9/6/2023
Md. Bar Foundation presents awards, announces class of fellows
9/6/2023
Md. Board of Elections names successor to longtime administrator Lamone
8/6/2023
Cases of check fraud escalate dramatically, with Americans warned against mailin[...]
13/6/2023
Consumer price growth slowed in May, though underlying inflation measures stayed[...]
13/6/2023
Utah woman accused of killing husband then writing grief book for kids denied ba[...]
12/6/2023
Alzheimer’s drug gets FDA panel’s backing, setting the stage for bro[...]
12/6/2023
FTC sues to block Microsoft’s takeover of Activision Blizzard
12/6/2023
Submit an entry for the business calendar