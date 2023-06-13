KIRAY WALKER v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal law — Multiple conspiracies — Double jeopardy

Convicted by a jury in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City of two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of conspiracy to commit murder, and numerous other offenses, Kiray Walker, appellant, presents for our review two issues: whether he is “entitled to reversal of [all but one] of the . . . convictions and/or sentences for conspiracy,” and whether the court erred “in conducting the final day of trial . . . in [his] absence.”

