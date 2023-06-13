Mid-Atlantic housing market remains competitive despite prices bottoming out, report shows

After 2 1/2 years of robust price growth, home prices in the mid-Atlantic have been relatively flat for the past three months. However, homes continue to sell very fast and the lack of new listings suggests that prices in the region may have bottomed out and could be set to rebound, according to a report released Tuesday by Bright MLS, a Rockville-based multiple listing service.

Both pending and closed sales increased between April and May, reflecting seasonal patterns, but pending sales were down 19.3% and closed sales were down 20.2% compared to last year at this time. Persistently high mortgage rates have sidelined some buyers, but a lack of inventory continues to be a major constraint on the market and is the primary reason prices are holding firm across most of the region.

The number of active listings on the market totals just 42% of available listings in 2019.

That low inventory has meant the market is still moving pretty quickly. The median days on market in the mid-Atlantic region was seven in May, the fastest pace of home sales transactions since June 2022.

Showing activity remains below last year’s level (-21.8%) as would-be buyers have relatively few homes to view. The number of new listings coming onto the market is at a two-decade low, down 29.1% compared to a year ago. Without an influx of new listings, prices across most mid-Atlantic markets will remain firm or continue to rise and it will remain a seller’s market.

While mortgage rates are definitely a factor in the market, a bigger constraint in the Baltimore region is a lack of supply. The number of active listings increased by 5% in May, but supply is still only about a third of what it was in 2019. Home shoppers are competing for very few homes, with the number of new listings coming on the market at its lowest May level in more than two decades.

The low inventory has meant that homes are selling faster than they have since last summer. While the median home price in the Baltimore metro area is unchanged from a year ago, the average sold-to-list price ratio hit 101.6% in May, the highest level since July 2022. Sellers still have the upper hand in the market, finding ready buyers if they have priced their home appropriately.

Home prices continue to rise in the Maryland/West Virginia Panhandle region even as price growth has stalled in other parts of the mid-Atlantic. While the region remains relatively more affordable than some other markets, prices have escalated in recent years and the median home price is now nearly 50% higher than it was in 2019.

Higher prices and elevated mortgage rates are slowing buyer activity, but a lack of inventory continues to be the biggest constraint on the market. It is still decidedly a seller’s market in the Maryland/West Virginia Panhandle region, particularly in the panhandle’s largest markets.

May’s median sale price of $425,000 is up 3.1% compared to a year ago and is at the same as it was in June and July 2022, the peak of prices before the fall buying season. Prices are supported by the low inventory in the market. The 618 active listings available to buyers in May are only 37% of what buyers back in May 2019 had to choose from.

Half of homes sold in southern Maryland in May 2023 were purchased in eight days or less, a pace of home sales transactions that is much faster than it was prior to the pandemic.

While price growth has moderated in the nearby Baltimore and Washington regions, the median price on the Eastern Shore was up 7.1% in May. The median days on market was 12, which was up from a year ago but homes are selling much quicker than they did back in 2019 when a typical home was on the market for a month.

Inventory in Del/Mar has increased year-over-year for the past 12 months. In May, active listings were up 30.4%. Despite inventory gains, supply is limited, with active listings at just 38% of the amount on market in May 2019. Inventory of homes priced under $500,000 are particularly hard to come by.

The median price in the Del/Mar Coastal region declined 0.5% from last year, the first year-over-year drop since May 2020. Buyers face competition when purchasing. The median days on market (15) point to the quickness, especially compared to the 42 days that was typical in May 2019.