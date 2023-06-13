Unreported Opinions//June 13, 2023
STEPHEN NIVENS v. STATE OF MARYLAND
//June 13, 2023
Criminal law — Habeas corpus — Commitment record
Stephen Nivens, appellant, appeals from the denial, by the Circuit Court for Baltimore County, of a petition for writ of habeas corpus.
