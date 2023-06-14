Daily Record Staff//June 14, 2023
Dr. Gina McKnight-Smith | SECU
//June 14, 2023
SECU, Maryland’s largest state-chartered credit union, is delighted to announce the appointment of Dr. Gina McKnight-Smith, as the newest board member of its board of directors.Announce your new employees, promotions, board positions, community notes and leaders in your organization to The Daily Record’s influential audience.
