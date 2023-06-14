Dr. Gina McKnight-Smith | SECU

Daily Record Staff//June 14, 2023

Home>Movers and Shakers>

Dr. Gina McKnight-Smith | SECU

Dr. Gina McKnight-Smith | SECU

By Daily Record Staff

//June 14, 2023

SECU, Maryland’s largest state-chartered credit union, is delighted to announce the appointment of Dr. Gina McKnight-Smith, as the newest board member of its board of directors.

Announce your new employees, promotions, board positions, community notes and leaders in your organization to The Daily Record’s influential audience.

Click here to make a Movers & Shakers submission and to find out more.

 

!

Related Content

Shawe Rosenthal attorneys | Chambers

Chambers ranked Shawe Rosenthal in the top tier of Maryland labor and employment law firms and honored Co-Mana[...]

June 8, 2023

Lester Davis | CareFirst

Lester Davis, vice president and chief of staff at CareFirst, brings his passion for more equitable health out[...]

June 2, 2023

Dr. Michelle Melicosta | Kennedy Krieger Institute

Kennedy Krieger Institute has appointed Dr. Michelle Melicosta, MD, MPH, FAAP as the new associate chief medic[...]

May 30, 2023

Ahmed Elsayed-Ahmed | Maryland Hospital Association

Ahmed Elsayed-Ahmed was promoted to vice president of strategic analytics at the Maryland Hospital Association[...]

May 25, 2023

FEATURED MOVER | Amber Shrodes, Harford County Public Library

Amber Shrodes has joined the Harford County Public Library as its new director of philanthropy and community e[...]

May 16, 2023
Movers & Shakers will now feature two types of submissions: a standard format that conveys the basic information of the employee announcement; or a featured profile that allows for a greatly expanded presentation, including interesting information about the individual’s career and personal journey.

A new format for Movers & Shakers

We’re pleased to introduce our new format for Movers & Shakers, a change we hope provides a fresher pres[...]

May 16, 2023

Editors Picks

Poll: Most Marylanders oppose Moore’s plan to ban gas vehicle sales

13/6/2023

Judge tosses minimum wage suit brought by Baltimore County inmates at recycling [...]

13/6/2023

Sports gambling revenue increases in May even as bettors wager less

12/6/2023

Erie Insurance sues Maryland Insurance Administration over finding of race discr[...]

9/6/2023

Moore appoints members to authority for sustaining thoroughbred horse racing

9/6/2023

Commentary

More News

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks at a news conference Sept. 21, 2022, at the Federal Reserve Board Building, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Fed keeps rates unchanged for first time in 15 months, signals more potential hi[...]

14/6/2023
Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll arrives to Manhattan federal court, Monday, May 1, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Judge lets columnist amend defamation claim against Trump seeking $10M

14/6/2023
Former President Donald Trump, center, flanked by his defense attorneys, signs his bond in federal court June 13, 2023, in Miami. Trump pleaded not guilty to federal charges that he illegally kept classified documents at his Florida estate. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)

Despite serious legal threat, Trump turns day in court into a campaign event

14/6/2023
A sign is shown on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, California. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Google should break up digital ad business, European regulators say

14/6/2023
The Activision Blizzard booth is seen during the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles on June 13, 2013. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Microsoft’s planned Activision Blizzard merger temporarily blocked

14/6/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar

MY ACCOUNT