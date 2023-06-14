Encompass Health opens 60-bed Rehabilitation Hospital of Bowie facility

Encompass Health's new Rehabilitation Hospital of Bowie at 17351 Melford Blvd. Encompass Health is the largest owner and operator of rehabilitation hospitals in the United States with a national footprint that includes 157 hospitals in 37 states and Puerto Rico. (Submitted photo)

Encompass Health Wednesday announces the opening of Rehabilitation Hospital of Bowie, a 60-bed inpatient faqcility at 17351 Melford Blvd.

The hospital serves patients recovering from debilitating illnesses and injuries including strokes and other neurological disorders, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations and complex orthopedic conditions.

In addition to 24-hour nursing care, the Rehabilitation Hospital of Bowie offers physical, occupational and speech therapies to restore functional ability and quality of life. Care is provided by highly specialized nurses, therapists and physicians. It features all private patient rooms, a large therapy gym with advanced rehabilitation technologies and an activities of daily living suite, a therapy courtyard, a cafeteria and a dayroom.

The Rehabilitation Hospital of Bowie is Encompass Health’s 158th inpatient rehabilitation hospital nationwide and its second inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Maryland.

Encompass Health is the largest owner and operator of rehabilitation hospitals in the United States with a national footprint that includes 158 hospitals in 37 states and Puerto Rico.