Howard County General Hospital changes name to Johns Hopkins Howard County Medical Center

Daily Record Staff//June 14, 2023

Shafeeq Ahmed, M.D., foreground, president of Howard County General Hospital, announced Howard County General Hospital’s name change and unveiled the health care center’s new logo during the medical center’s Heroes in Health Care event June 12. Joining him in the reveal was Jeanette Nazarian, M.D., center, vice president of medical affairs and chief medical officer. (photo courtesy of Johns Hopkins Howard County Medical Center)

By Daily Record Staff

//June 14, 2023

Officials announced Howard County General Hospital has changed its name to Johns Hopkins Howard County Medical Center, unveiled at the medical center’s Heroes in Health Care event June 12.

The name change will be implemented throughout the organization in the coming weeks and months. It follows the organization’s continuing integration and growth within Johns Hopkins Medicine, providing specialized health care services in multiple buildings across the center’s campus. The change also comes with a Johns Hopkins Howard County Medical Center logo and rebranding.

Kathleen White, chair of Johns Hopkins Howard County Medical Center’s board of trustees, said the new name reflects the hospital’s five-year clinical growth strategy, which has been bringing Johns Hopkins credentialed specialized physicians to its campus and allowing Howard County residents to access those specialty services closer to home.

Johns Hopkins Howard County Medical Center is a not-for-profit health care provider with 226 licensed beds located in Columbia. A comprehensive, acute-care medical center, it offers a full range of services, from neonatal care and oncology to outpatient treatment and critical care.

The medical center has a professional staff of nearly 1,000 physicians and allied health professionals, representing 120 specialties and subspecialties and a workforce of more than 1,800 employees.

