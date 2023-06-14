Judge lets columnist amend defamation claim against Trump seeking $10M

Associated Press//June 14, 2023

Home>Law>

Judge lets columnist amend defamation claim against Trump seeking $10M

Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll arrives to Manhattan federal court, Monday, May 1, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll arrives to Manhattan federal court, Monday, May 1, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Judge lets columnist amend defamation claim against Trump seeking $10M

By Associated Press

//June 14, 2023

A columnist who recently won a $5 million sexual abuse and defamation jury award against Donald Trump can update a similar lawsuit with his more recent public comments in a bid for over $10 million more in damages from the ex-president, a federal judge ruled Tuesday in another legal loss for Trump.

The ruling by Judge Lewis A. Kaplan gave new life to a defamation lawsuit by writer E. Jean Carroll that was stalled by appeals after the U.S. Justice Department supported a request by Trump’s attorneys to substitute the United States for him as the defendant on the grounds that he cannot be held personally liable for comments made while carrying out presidential duties.

The 2020 defamation lawsuit was originally filed after Carroll wrote in a 2019 book that Trump raped her in a midtown Manhattan Bergdorf Goodman store after he turned a friendly and flirtatious chance encounter between the pair into a violent encounter once behind a closed dressing room door.

Trump, she maintained, disparaged her afterward, spoiling her career and reputation, as he denied ever meeting her at the store located across the street from Trump Tower, where Trump resided before assuming the presidency as a Republican in January 2017.

The Associated Press typically does not name people who say they have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly, as Carroll has done.

Nine jurors agreed in a civil trial last month that Carroll had failed to prove that she was raped in the spring 1996 encounter, but they agreed there was sufficient evidence to conclude Trump had sexually abused her. They also agreed he defamed her by making false statements last October in a deposition and in public comments that damaged her reputation.

Since the jury awarded $5 million in damages, Trump’s attorneys have filed arguments asking to reduce the award to less than $1 million or grant a new trial on damages. They say the jury proved Trump was not lying when they rejected Carroll’s rape claim.

Trump, 76, who did not attend the trial, has continued to insist he didn’t really know Carroll, 79. In his fall deposition, he misidentified her in a photograph as his ex-wife Marla Maples.

The day after the verdict at a CNN town hall, Trump repeated his longstanding claims that he didn’t know Carroll, called her a “whack job” and repeated his claims that she made up the story that he attacked her.

Days later, Carroll’s lawyers asked the judge if she could amend her defamation lawsuit to add Trump’s latest comments and demand at least $10 million and “very substantial” punitive damages.

In his two-page order Tuesday, Kaplan noted that Justice Department lawyers say they’ll have to reevaluate whether the United States should be substituted for Trump as a defendant based on new events affecting the lawsuit, including the new claims made by Carroll that are based on statements he made while no longer president. He’s allowed submissions to be made on the issue through Aug. 3.

Trump’s attorney did not immediately comment.

Attorney Roberta Kaplan, who represents Carroll and is not related to the judge, said in a statement: “We look forward to moving ahead expeditiously on E Jean Carroll’s remaining claims.”

Larry Neumeister reports for The Associated Press.

g

Related Content

Md. crane operator who suffered on-the-job head injury wins $8 million verdict

A crane operator who suffered a severe brain injury while he worked on a barge in 2016 won an $8 million jury [...]

June 14, 2023

Ex-NSA employee gets weeks in jail for storming Capitol with white nationalists

A former National Security Agency employee and Maryland resident has been sentenced for storming the U.S. C[...]

June 14, 2023
Former President Donald Trump, center, flanked by his defense attorneys, signs his bond in federal court June 13, 2023, in Miami. Trump pleaded not guilty to federal charges that he illegally kept classified documents at his Florida estate. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)

Despite serious legal threat, Trump turns day in court into a campaign event

Despite the seriousness of the charges, Donald Trump, ever the showman, sought to maximize any political benef[...]

June 14, 2023
A sign is shown on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, California. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Google should break up digital ad business, European regulators say

European Union regulators hit Google with fresh antitrust charges Wednesday in an unprecedented decision.

June 14, 2023
The Activision Blizzard booth is seen during the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles on June 13, 2013. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Microsoft’s planned Activision Blizzard merger temporarily blocked

Microsoft's planned $69 billion purchase of video game company Activision Blizzard was blocked by a federal ju[...]

June 14, 2023
Tucker Carlson, left, and former President Donald Trump react during the final round of the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf tournament in Bedminster, New Jersey, on July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Fox News sends Tucker Carlson cease-and-desist letter over Twitter series, reports say

Fox News sent Tucker Carlson a cease-and-desist letter over his new Twitter series, amid reports of a contract[...]

June 13, 2023

Editors Picks

Poll: Most Marylanders oppose Moore’s plan to ban gas vehicle sales

13/6/2023

Judge tosses minimum wage suit brought by Baltimore County inmates at recycling [...]

13/6/2023

Sports gambling revenue increases in May even as bettors wager less

12/6/2023

Erie Insurance sues Maryland Insurance Administration over finding of race discr[...]

9/6/2023

Moore appoints members to authority for sustaining thoroughbred horse racing

9/6/2023

Commentary

More News

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks at a news conference Sept. 21, 2022, at the Federal Reserve Board Building, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Fed keeps rates unchanged for first time in 15 months, signals more potential hi[...]

14/6/2023
Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll arrives to Manhattan federal court, Monday, May 1, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Judge lets columnist amend defamation claim against Trump seeking $10M

14/6/2023
Former President Donald Trump, center, flanked by his defense attorneys, signs his bond in federal court June 13, 2023, in Miami. Trump pleaded not guilty to federal charges that he illegally kept classified documents at his Florida estate. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)

Despite serious legal threat, Trump turns day in court into a campaign event

14/6/2023
A sign is shown on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, California. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Google should break up digital ad business, European regulators say

14/6/2023
The Activision Blizzard booth is seen during the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles on June 13, 2013. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Microsoft’s planned Activision Blizzard merger temporarily blocked

14/6/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar

MY ACCOUNT