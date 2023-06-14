Md. crane operator who suffered on-the-job head injury wins $8 million verdict

Madeleine O'Neill//June 14, 2023

Home>Featured>

Md. crane operator who suffered on-the-job head injury wins $8 million verdict

Md. crane operator who suffered on-the-job head injury wins $8 million verdict

By Madeleine O'Neill

//June 14, 2023

A crane operator who suffered a severe brain injury while he worked on a barge in 2016 won an $8 million jury verdict against his employer this week in Baltimore City Circuit Court.

Jurors awarded $5 million to the Severna Park man who was injured, Matthew F. McGeady, and $3 million to his wife, Kimberly McGeady, for the loss of his companionship.

The couple is set to receive the full financial award because the lawsuit was brought under maritime law, which is not subject to Maryland’s cap on noneconomic damages.

The McGeadys’ lawyer, Paul Bekman, said there was strong evidence that negligence led to Matthew McGeady’s injury.

“The jury had nine days to observe him and see how serious his injury was, and they fairly and adequately compensated him,” Bekman said. “It was not a stretch. It was a fair and reasonable result.”

McGeady was working on a crane barge on the York River in Virginia on Dec. 14, 2016, when a sealing plug became dislodged from a pressurized pipe, striking McGeady and another worker, according to the lawsuit.

The plug exploded outward from a pipe that was 54 inches in diameter. A length of pipe was being sunk into the York River as part of a project to modify a water treatment facility there, according to court records.

McGeady suffered a skull fracture and a serious brain injury that had lasting effects on his health. He physically recovered but experienced a personality change caused by the traumatic brain injury, according to the lawsuit.

McGeady’s wife reported that he became volatile and angered easily, had difficulty concentrating and rambled as he spoke. His family began avoiding him because of his personality changes, Bekman wrote in court records.

McGeady was ultimately diagnosed with bipolar disorder caused by traumatic brain injury with manic features, according to the records. He has continued to show worsening manic and psychotic behavior and is unlikely to be employable ever again, Bekman wrote.

The lawsuit claimed that Corman Marine Construction Inc., which was contracted to perform the work at the York River Treatment Plant, was negligent and failed to create a workplace that was free from hazards.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration found there had been a serious violation of workplace safety regulations after the accident, according to court records.

The suit claimed that Corman Marine Construction’s president and the foreman on the job did not read the warning tags on the sealing plug or the instruction manual, which warned that workers should establish a large safety zone in front of a plugged pipe and that death or bodily injury could occur if the plugs failed.

McGeady sued under the Longshoremen and Harbor Workers Compensation Act, which allows injured workers to file a negligence claim against the owner or operator of a ship.

Jurors awarded McGeady nearly $127,000 for past lost wages, $433,000 for future lost wages, $126,000 for medical expenses, $5 million for physical and emotional pain and $3 million for loss of consortium, according to the verdict sheet.

A lawyer for Corman Marine Construction did not return a request for comment Wednesday.

e

Related Content

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks at a news conference Sept. 21, 2022, at the Federal Reserve Board Building, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Federal Reserve likely leaving interest rates alone for first time in 15 months

The Federal Reserve, having raised interest rates at the fastest pace in four decades, is poised Wednesday to [...]

June 14, 2023
The Activision Blizzard booth is seen during the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles on June 13, 2013. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Microsoft’s planned Activision Blizzard merger temporarily blocked

Microsoft's planned $69 billion purchase of video game company Activision Blizzard was blocked by a federal ju[...]

June 14, 2023

Instant Pot maker seeks bankruptcy protection as sales go cold

The maker of Pyrex glassware and Instant Pot has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

June 13, 2023

Md. Innovation Center’s BRITE Program earns national recognition

The Columbia-based Maryland Innovation Center's BRITE Program was honored with a 2023 NACo Achievement Award.

June 13, 2023

Consumer price growth slowed in May, though underlying inflation measures stayed high

Consumer prices cooled last month, rising just 0.1% from April to May and extending the past year's steady eas[...]

June 13, 2023

‘Resurrection’ project to redevelop neglected west Baltimore area gets support from foun...

The Jack and Nancy Dwyer Workforce Development Center will be the foundational partner of a project to help re[...]

June 12, 2023

Editors Picks

Poll: Most Marylanders oppose Moore’s plan to ban gas vehicle sales

13/6/2023

Judge tosses minimum wage suit brought by Baltimore County inmates at recycling [...]

13/6/2023

Sports gambling revenue increases in May even as bettors wager less

12/6/2023

Erie Insurance sues Maryland Insurance Administration over finding of race discr[...]

9/6/2023

Moore appoints members to authority for sustaining thoroughbred horse racing

9/6/2023

Commentary

More News

Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll arrives to Manhattan federal court, Monday, May 1, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Judge lets columnist amend defamation claim against Trump seeking $10M

14/6/2023
Former President Donald Trump, center, flanked by his defense attorneys, signs his bond in federal court June 13, 2023, in Miami. Trump pleaded not guilty to federal charges that he illegally kept classified documents at his Florida estate. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)

Despite serious legal threat, Trump turns day in court into a campaign event

14/6/2023
A sign is shown on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, California. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Google should break up digital ad business, European regulators say

14/6/2023
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks at a news conference Sept. 21, 2022, at the Federal Reserve Board Building, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Federal Reserve likely leaving interest rates alone for first time in 15 months

14/6/2023
The Activision Blizzard booth is seen during the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles on June 13, 2013. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Microsoft’s planned Activision Blizzard merger temporarily blocked

14/6/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar

MY ACCOUNT