Md. crane operator who suffered on-the-job head injury wins $8 million verdict

A crane operator who suffered a severe brain injury while he worked on a barge in 2016 won an $8 million jury verdict against his employer this week in Baltimore City Circuit Court.

Jurors awarded $5 million to the Severna Park man who was injured, Matthew F. McGeady, and $3 million to his wife, Kimberly McGeady, for the loss of his companionship.

The couple is set to receive the full financial award because the lawsuit was brought under maritime law, which is not subject to Maryland’s cap on noneconomic damages.

The McGeadys’ lawyer, Paul Bekman, said there was strong evidence that negligence led to Matthew McGeady’s injury.

“The jury had nine days to observe him and see how serious his injury was, and they fairly and adequately compensated him,” Bekman said. “It was not a stretch. It was a fair and reasonable result.”

McGeady was working on a crane barge on the York River in Virginia on Dec. 14, 2016, when a sealing plug became dislodged from a pressurized pipe, striking McGeady and another worker, according to the lawsuit.

The plug exploded outward from a pipe that was 54 inches in diameter. A length of pipe was being sunk into the York River as part of a project to modify a water treatment facility there, according to court records.

McGeady suffered a skull fracture and a serious brain injury that had lasting effects on his health. He physically recovered but experienced a personality change caused by the traumatic brain injury, according to the lawsuit.

McGeady’s wife reported that he became volatile and angered easily, had difficulty concentrating and rambled as he spoke. His family began avoiding him because of his personality changes, Bekman wrote in court records.

McGeady was ultimately diagnosed with bipolar disorder caused by traumatic brain injury with manic features, according to the records. He has continued to show worsening manic and psychotic behavior and is unlikely to be employable ever again, Bekman wrote.

The lawsuit claimed that Corman Marine Construction Inc., which was contracted to perform the work at the York River Treatment Plant, was negligent and failed to create a workplace that was free from hazards.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration found there had been a serious violation of workplace safety regulations after the accident, according to court records.

The suit claimed that Corman Marine Construction’s president and the foreman on the job did not read the warning tags on the sealing plug or the instruction manual, which warned that workers should establish a large safety zone in front of a plugged pipe and that death or bodily injury could occur if the plugs failed.

McGeady sued under the Longshoremen and Harbor Workers Compensation Act, which allows injured workers to file a negligence claim against the owner or operator of a ship.

Jurors awarded McGeady nearly $127,000 for past lost wages, $433,000 for future lost wages, $126,000 for medical expenses, $5 million for physical and emotional pain and $3 million for loss of consortium, according to the verdict sheet.

A lawyer for Corman Marine Construction did not return a request for comment Wednesday.