Md. Public Service Commission to host annual conference Tuesday

Daily Record Staff//June 14, 2023

The Maryland State House.

By Daily Record Staff

//June 14, 2023

The Maryland Public Service Commission will hold its annual conference Tuesday at 10 a.m. for utility companies to report on their contracts with diverse suppliers.

The conference, which in 2023 marks its 30th year, will take place at the Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative’s (SMECO) Engineering and Operations Center, 14950 Cooperative Place in Hughesville (Charles County).

The conference will review the 2022 diverse supplier procurements, totaling more than $1.5 billion (or 36.9%) by participating companies, which include electricity, natural gas, transportation and telecommunication providers. The Supplier Diversity Program is a voluntary program in which companies strive to award 25% of its total procurement spend to minority-, women-, veteran- (including service-disabled), and LGBTQ-owned and non-profit businesses. The utility companies reported spending nearly $4.2 billion on all goods and services in 2022.

The Maryland PSC regulates electric and gas utilities and suppliers, telephone companies (land lines), certain water and sewer companies, passenger motor vehicle carriers for hire (sedans, limousines, buses, Uber, Lyft), taxicab companies (in Baltimore City and County, Charles County, Cumberland and Hagerstown) and bay pilot rates.

