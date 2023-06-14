Montgomery County Public Schools joins federal lawsuit against social media companies

Frantz Law Group announced Wednesday that Montgomery County Public Schools joined 500 school districts nationwide in a lawsuit filed in federal district court in San Francisco against Meta, TikTok, Snap, YouTube, and other social media companies alleging they are knowingly causing emotional harm to children through their platforms.

The lawsuit alleges that various social media companies have caused a mental and emotional health crisis marked by higher proportions of anxiety, depression, thoughts of self-harm, body dissatisfaction, disordered eating behaviors, and low self-esteem among children and students. Many are further subjected to often harmful, exploitative and addictive content that encourages disorderly behavior, unhealthy social comparison, and cyberbullying.

The suit aims to provide the funding and staffing resources needed to mitigate damage from these factors that school districts are currently encountering.

In May, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy issued a new advisory about social media and youth mental health in which he said growing evidence exists that social media use is associated with harm to young people’s mental health. The advisory cites research finding that one-third or more of girls aged 11-15 say they feel “addicted” to certain social media platforms, that 46% of adolescents aged 13-17 said social media makes them feel worse, and that 64% of adolescents are “often” or “sometimes” exposed to hate-based content through social media.

The advisory also points to studies that show “a relationship between social media use and poor sleep quality, reduced sleep duration, sleep difficulties, and depression among youth.”

In October 2021, former Meta employee Frances Haugen testified before Congress that Meta’s own internal research indicated how harmful their products are to the mental health of child users and, in particular, teenage girls.

With more than 160,550 students in 210 schools, Montgomery County Public Schools is the largest school district in Maryland.