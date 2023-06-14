T. Rowe Price expands capital access for under-resourced communities with $50M investment 

June 14, 2023

By Daily Record Staff

//June 14, 2023

Baltimore-based global investment management firm T. Rowe Price on Wednesday announced it is on track to deploy $50 million in deposits to under-resourced deposit institutions through a partnership with CNote, an impact investment fintech that provides capital to lenders that empower small and diverse business owners and support under-resourced communities.

Beginning in 2022, funds have been directed to community banks and credit unions across the country to distribute the capital to small businesses.

The $50 million investment, billed as the first of its kind in the investment management industry, is the result of a social impact investing initiative spearheaded by T. Rowe Price’s Black Leadership Council, a group of senior African American associates who advise the Management Committee and support engagement with Black/African American associates.

As of March 31, funds have been deposited in 44 depositories and 70% of these assets were deployed in communities as loans, minority borrowers have received 65% of loans, 68% of loans were disbursed in low- to moderate-income communities, of the 44 depositories, 28 are community development financial institutions, 17 are minority deposit institutions (MDIs), and 20 are low-income designated credit unions and funds are placed in deposits within Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and National Credit Union Administration insured limits.

CNote is a women-led impact platform on a mission to close the wealth gap through financial innovation. Using a community-first framework, CNote enables corporations, institutions, and individuals to efficiently invest at scale in fixed-income and deposit products that advance economic equality, racial justice, gender equity, and climate change adaptation.

