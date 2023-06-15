Housing slowdown leads to first annual drop in homeowner equity since 2012

Associated Press//June 15, 2023

Home>Real Estate>

Housing slowdown leads to first annual drop in homeowner equity since 2012

This is a new housing development in Middlesex Township, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 12, 2022. Among the roughly 63% of U.S. homes with a mortgage, average homeowner equity per borrower was $274,070 in the first quarter of 2023, down 1.9% from the same quarter last year, according to real estate data tracker CoreLogic. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

This is a new housing development in Middlesex Township, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 12, 2022. Among the roughly 63% of U.S. homes with a mortgage, average homeowner equity per borrower was $274,070 in the first quarter of 2023, down 1.9% from the same quarter last year, according to real estate data tracker CoreLogic. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Housing slowdown leads to first annual drop in homeowner equity since 2012

By Associated Press

//June 15, 2023

For the first time in more than a decade, the average U.S. homeowner with a mortgage has less home equity than they did a year earlier.

Among the roughly 63% of U.S. homes with a mortgage, average homeowner equity per borrower was $274,070 in the first quarter, down 1.9% from the same quarter last year, according to real estate data tracker CoreLogic.

The last time average homeowner equity fell year-over-year was in the first quarter of 2012, when the housing market was still regaining its footing after the mortgage meltdown and ensuing foreclosure crisis that helped trigger the Great Recession.

All told, U.S. homeowners with a mortgage lost a combined $108.4 billion in home equity between the first quarter of last year and the first three months of 2023, a drop of 0.7%, according to CoreLogic.

Homeowner equity, which represents the current value of the property minus what’s still owed on the mortgage, tends to rise and fall along with home prices.

In the first quarter of 2012, it averaged $75,130. It then climbed sharply in the years that followed as rock-bottom mortgage rates and a chronic shortage of properties for sale superheated the market for homes. Prices soared, and by the second quarter of last year, average U.S. homeowner equity reached a record-high $297,510, according to CoreLogic.

But starting a little over a year ago, the housing market has since slowed, limited by sharply higher mortgage rates and a thin inventory of available homes. Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes fell 23.2% in the 12 months ended in April, marking nine straight months of annual sales declines of 20% or more, according to the National Association of Realtors.

The slowdown has also weighed on home prices. Despite rising in January, the national median home price has since fallen, most recently in April, when it slid 1.7% from a year earlier to $388,800.

One bright spot for homeowners: Average homeowner equity edged up 0.9% in the first quarter compared with the fourth quarter, the firm said.

“Home equity trends closely follow home price changes,” said Selma Hepp, CoreLogic’s chief economist. “As a result, while the average amount of equity declined from a year ago, it increased from the fourth quarter of 2022, as monthly home prices growth accelerated in early 2023.”

Despite the decline in home equity, the number of homeowners who were “underwater” on their mortgage, or owing more on their loan than their home is worth, held steady between the fourth quarter and first quarter at 1.2 million homes, or about 2.1% of properties with a mortgage, CoreLogic said.

It did, however, increase 4% in the first quarter from a year earlier.

At the state level, Washington, California and Utah saw the largest average home equity decline at $74,300, $59,600 and $37,700, respectively.

Alex Veiga is an AP Business Writer.

g

Related Content

West Baltimore neighborhood development renamed Reservoir Square

Officials with MCB Real Estate, Atapco Properties and MLR Partners announced a new mixed-use development under[...]

June 15, 2023

New pickleball venue coming to Montgomery County

Pickleball venue Dill Dinkers has announced its expansion into Montgomery County.

June 14, 2023
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott delivers remarks Oct. 2, 2021, during the groundbreaking of reconstruction of its first group of abandoned homes in Baltimore’s Harlem Park neighborhood. The equitable housing startup will unveil the first of its renovated houses on Thursday. (Photo courtesy of Parity)

Baltimore equitable housing startup Parity to unveil first completed homes in Harlem Park

Parity, a Baltimore-based equitable housing startup, will unveil its first two completed homes in the Harlem [...]

June 13, 2023

Mid-Atlantic housing market remains competitive despite prices bottoming out, report shows

After 2 1/2 years of robust price growth, home prices in the mid-Atlantic have been relatively flat for the pa[...]

June 13, 2023

Manekin, Turnbridge land $275M for development of National Capital Business Park

Turnbridge Equities and Baltimore-based Manekin LLC completed the capitalization of Phase I of the National Ca[...]

June 9, 2023

Liff, Walsh & Simmons, Eagle Title expand at Annapolis Corporate Park

Business law firm Liff, Walsh & Simmons signed a lease with St. John Properties Inc. for 14,647 square feet of[...]

June 8, 2023

Editors Picks

Moore announces revival of Red Line transit project

15/6/2023
Lt. Gov Aruna Miller, left, and Gov. Wes Moore, center, look on as Department of Juvenile Services Secretary Vinny Schiraldi speaks during a press conference at the State House on Thursday.

Moore blames Hogan for ‘surge of violence,’ seeks new approach

15/6/2023
Adnan Syed, center right, leaves the courthouse after a hearing on Sept. 19, 2022, in Baltimore. Syed, who was released from a Maryland prison this year after his case was the focus of the true-crime podcast “Serial,” has been hired by Georgetown University as a program associate for the university's Prisons and Justice Initiative, the university said. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP, File)

AG says Md. high court should take up Adnan Syed exoneration case

15/6/2023

Capital area janitors union, employers to begin contract talks with inflation in[...]

14/6/2023
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Annapolis on March 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

On TV or serving as Democratic surrogate, Wes Moore finds the national spotlight

14/6/2023

Commentary

More News

This artist depiction shows Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, right, appearing in U.S. District Court in Boston on April 14, 2023. Prosecutors say that superiors of Teixeira, charged with leaking highly classified military documents, had raised concerns internally on multiple occasions about his handling or viewing of classified information. (Margaret Small via AP, File)

Guardsman indicted on charges of disclosing classified national defense informat[...]

15/6/2023
Former President Donald Trump, center, flanked by his defense attorneys, signs his bond in federal court June 13, 2023, in Miami. Trump pleaded not guilty to federal charges that he illegally kept classified documents at his Florida estate. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)

How much prison time could Trump face? Past document hoarders got steep punishme[...]

15/6/2023
This is a new housing development in Middlesex Township, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 12, 2022. Among the roughly 63% of U.S. homes with a mortgage, average homeowner equity per borrower was $274,070 in the first quarter of 2023, down 1.9% from the same quarter last year, according to real estate data tracker CoreLogic. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Housing slowdown leads to first annual drop in homeowner equity since 2012

15/6/2023
Cans of Bud Light chill in a refrigerator in Oakland, California, on April 28, 2023. After more than two decades as America's best-selling beer, Bud Light has slipped into second place. Modelo Especial, a Mexican lager, overtook Bud Light in U.S. retail dollar sales in the month ending June 3. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Bud Light, top US seller since 2001, loses sales crown to Modelo

15/6/2023
Demonstrators stand outside of the U.S. Supreme Court as it hears arguments over the Indian Child Welfare Act on Nov. 9, 2022, in Washington. The Supreme Court has preserved the system that gives preference to Native American families in foster care and adoption proceedings of Native children. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)

Supreme Court preserves law that aims to keep Native American children with trib[...]

15/6/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar

MY ACCOUNT