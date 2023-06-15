Daily Record Staff//June 15, 2023
June 16, 2023
//June 15, 2023
Frederick-based biopharmaceutical company Theradaptive announced it has closed a $26 million Series A fundin[...]
June 15, 2023
After more than two decades as America’s best-selling beer, Bud Light has slipped into second place.
June 15, 2023
Two companies that sell top brands of household weedkiller will pay $6.9 million for allegedly making false an[...]
June 15, 2023
Thanks to one of the tightest labor markets in decades, teens have even more sway, with an array of jobs to ch[...]
June 15, 2023
The union that represents thousands of capital area janitorial workers is about to launch contract talks with [...]
June 14, 2023
Sign up for your daily digest of Maryland news.
Moore announces revival of Red Line transit project
15/6/2023
Moore blames Hogan for ‘surge of violence,’ seeks new approach
15/6/2023
AG says Md. high court should take up Adnan Syed exoneration case
15/6/2023
Capital area janitors union, employers to begin contract talks with inflation in[...]
14/6/2023
On TV or serving as Democratic surrogate, Wes Moore finds the national spotlight
14/6/2023
Guardsman indicted on charges of disclosing classified national defense informat[...]
15/6/2023
How much prison time could Trump face? Past document hoarders got steep punishme[...]
15/6/2023
Housing slowdown leads to first annual drop in homeowner equity since 2012
15/6/2023
Bud Light, top US seller since 2001, loses sales crown to Modelo
15/6/2023
Supreme Court preserves law that aims to keep Native American children with trib[...]
15/6/2023
Submit an entry for the business calendar