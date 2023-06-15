June 16, 2023

Daily Record Staff

By Daily Record Staff

Frederick company closes $26M Series A investment round

Frederick-based biopharmaceutical company Theradaptive announced it has closed a $26 million Series A fundin[...]

Cans of Bud Light chill in a refrigerator in Oakland, California, on April 28, 2023. After more than two decades as America's best-selling beer, Bud Light has slipped into second place. Modelo Especial, a Mexican lager, overtook Bud Light in U.S. retail dollar sales in the month ending June 3. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Bud Light, top US seller since 2001, loses sales crown to Modelo

After more than two decades as America’s best-selling beer, Bud Light has slipped into second place.

Bayer reaches $6.9M settlement with NY over weedkiller Roundup safety concerns

Two companies that sell top brands of household weedkiller will pay $6.9 million for allegedly making false an[...]

Addison Beer, 17, second from right, and Jaylin Wilson, 18, right, prepare on May, 25, 2023, for summer campers at the Virginia G. Piper branch of the Boys & Girls Club where she works in Scottsdale, Arizona. With the job market the tightest in half a century, younger workers are playing a critical role in the summer tourism season. (AP Photo/Alina Hartounian)

Teen workers are in high demand for summer and commanding better pay

Thanks to one of the tightest labor markets in decades, teens have even more sway, with an array of jobs to ch[...]

Capital area janitors union, employers to begin contract talks with inflation in mind

The union that represents thousands of capital area janitorial workers is about to launch contract talks with [...]

T. Rowe Price expands capital access for under-resourced communities with $50M investment 

Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price announced it is on track to deploy $50 million in deposits to under-resourced de[...]

Moore announces revival of Red Line transit project

Lt. Gov Aruna Miller, left, and Gov. Wes Moore, center, look on as Department of Juvenile Services Secretary Vinny Schiraldi speaks during a press conference at the State House on Thursday.

Moore blames Hogan for ‘surge of violence,’ seeks new approach

Adnan Syed, center right, leaves the courthouse after a hearing on Sept. 19, 2022, in Baltimore. Syed, who was released from a Maryland prison this year after his case was the focus of the true-crime podcast “Serial,” has been hired by Georgetown University as a program associate for the university's Prisons and Justice Initiative, the university said. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP, File)

AG says Md. high court should take up Adnan Syed exoneration case

Capital area janitors union, employers to begin contract talks with inflation in[...]

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Annapolis on March 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

On TV or serving as Democratic surrogate, Wes Moore finds the national spotlight

This artist depiction shows Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, right, appearing in U.S. District Court in Boston on April 14, 2023. Prosecutors say that superiors of Teixeira, charged with leaking highly classified military documents, had raised concerns internally on multiple occasions about his handling or viewing of classified information. (Margaret Small via AP, File)

Guardsman indicted on charges of disclosing classified national defense informat[...]

Former President Donald Trump, center, flanked by his defense attorneys, signs his bond in federal court June 13, 2023, in Miami. Trump pleaded not guilty to federal charges that he illegally kept classified documents at his Florida estate. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)

How much prison time could Trump face? Past document hoarders got steep punishme[...]

This is a new housing development in Middlesex Township, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 12, 2022. Among the roughly 63% of U.S. homes with a mortgage, average homeowner equity per borrower was $274,070 in the first quarter of 2023, down 1.9% from the same quarter last year, according to real estate data tracker CoreLogic. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Housing slowdown leads to first annual drop in homeowner equity since 2012

Demonstrators stand outside of the U.S. Supreme Court as it hears arguments over the Indian Child Welfare Act on Nov. 9, 2022, in Washington. The Supreme Court has preserved the system that gives preference to Native American families in foster care and adoption proceedings of Native children. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)

Supreme Court preserves law that aims to keep Native American children with trib[...]

