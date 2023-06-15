Michael Harrison deserves our thanks

Editorial Advisory Board//June 15, 2023

Home>Commentary>

Michael Harrison deserves our thanks

Michael Harrison deserves our thanks

By Editorial Advisory Board

//June 15, 2023

Michael Harrison became Baltimore’s police commissioner in March 2019. He landed on his feet, and a good thing that, considering the dung heap he parachuted onto. He had to contend with the lingering community hostility in the aftermath of Freddie Gray’s police-involved death, the revolving door of commissioners, the criminal scandal of the mayor who had appointed him, and a federal court consent decree mandating a revamping of the Baltimore Police Department from top to bottom.

Worse, he was no doubt seen as an outsider by rank-and-file BPD officers and their union leaders, with the department still reeling from the loss of Harrison’s predecessor as the permanent commissioner, the locally popular Darryl De Sousa, who went to federal prison for 10 months on tax charges.  Any one of these factors might have stacked the deck against him, but if so, he did not let on.

A couple of weeks ago, Harrison announced he would step down from his position.  There’s a story there, although we don’t know it, but we can guess that in part it has to do with Mayor Brandon Scott letting him know, perhaps only by inaction, that his contract would not be renewed in March 2024.

In response, the commissioner was a first-class act, telling the residents of the city that he cherished the opportunity to serve as their commissioner, and expressing an intention to make Baltimore his permanent home, post-retirement.  He’s a top-shelf kind of person, and he has earned the respect of many.

We answer whether the BPD became a better and stronger department under Harrison with a big “yes.” We know that his job was difficult, that he took over the position as an outsider with his own views forged from policing for 30 years at another challenging department in New Orleans. We know it could not have been an easy row to hoe, selling his philosophy and moral commitment to constitutional policing to a department to which he was a stranger and an outsider.

Many of the myriad challenges Harrison began to address four years ago are not resolved, and we remain hopeful that Acting Commissioner Richard Worley, soon to become the commissioner, will continue to make the same progress that Harrison achieved. Indeed, Worley has said he intends to stay on the path forged by Harrison, who elevated Worley to deputy commissioner in Harrison’s command structure.

We, like Baltimoreans from every quarter should be, are encouraged by the apparent respect Harrison has expressed for Worley. It is important that progress continues. There have been 11 commissioners at the BPD in the past 23 years; with only four years of service Harrison served longer than most.

Baltimore needs to engage a commissioner who can get the job done, take off his or her coat and stay for a while. We had hoped that would have been Harrison, and for his service, we thank him and wish him well. Harrison is a man without pretentions who did good by all of us, by giving his all to his adopted community.

EDITORIAL ADVISORY BOARD MEMBERS

James B. Astrachan, Chair

James K. Archibald

Gary E. Bair

Andre M. Davis

Eric Easton

Arthur F. Fergenson

Nancy Forster

Susan Francis

Leigh Goodmark

Roland Harris

Julie C. Janofsky

Ericka N. King

Susan F. Martielli

Angela W. Russell

Debra G. Schubert

H. Mark Stichel

The Daily Record Editorial Advisory Board is composed of members of the legal profession who serve voluntarily and are independent of The Daily Record. Through their ongoing exchange of views, members of the board attempt to develop consensus on issues of importance to the bench, bar and public. When their minds meet, unsigned opinions will result. When they differ, or if a conflict exists, majority views and the names of members who do not participate will appear. Members of the community are invited to contribute letters to the editor and/or columns about opinions expressed by the Editorial Advisory Board.

 

r

Related Content

Frederick company closes $26M Series A investment round

Frederick-based biopharmaceutical company Theradaptive announced it has closed a $26 million Series A fundin[...]

June 15, 2023
Cans of Bud Light chill in a refrigerator in Oakland, California, on April 28, 2023. After more than two decades as America's best-selling beer, Bud Light has slipped into second place. Modelo Especial, a Mexican lager, overtook Bud Light in U.S. retail dollar sales in the month ending June 3. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Bud Light, top US seller since 2001, loses sales crown to Modelo

After more than two decades as America’s best-selling beer, Bud Light has slipped into second place.

June 15, 2023

Bayer reaches $6.9M settlement with NY over weedkiller Roundup safety concerns

Two companies that sell top brands of household weedkiller will pay $6.9 million for allegedly making false an[...]

June 15, 2023
Addison Beer, 17, second from right, and Jaylin Wilson, 18, right, prepare on May, 25, 2023, for summer campers at the Virginia G. Piper branch of the Boys & Girls Club where she works in Scottsdale, Arizona. With the job market the tightest in half a century, younger workers are playing a critical role in the summer tourism season. (AP Photo/Alina Hartounian)

Teen workers are in high demand for summer and commanding better pay

Thanks to one of the tightest labor markets in decades, teens have even more sway, with an array of jobs to ch[...]

June 15, 2023

Capital area janitors union, employers to begin contract talks with inflation in mind

The union that represents thousands of capital area janitorial workers is about to launch contract talks with [...]

June 14, 2023

T. Rowe Price expands capital access for under-resourced communities with $50M investment 

Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price announced it is on track to deploy $50 million in deposits to under-resourced de[...]

June 14, 2023

Editors Picks

Lt. Gov Aruna Miller, left, and Gov. Wes Moore, center, look on as Department of Juvenile Services Secretary Vinny Schiraldi speaks during a press conference at the State House on Thursday.

Moore blames Hogan for ‘surge of violence,’ seeks new approach

15/6/2023
Adnan Syed, center right, leaves the courthouse after a hearing on Sept. 19, 2022, in Baltimore. Syed, who was released from a Maryland prison this year after his case was the focus of the true-crime podcast “Serial,” has been hired by Georgetown University as a program associate for the university's Prisons and Justice Initiative, the university said. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP, File)

AG says Md. high court should take up Adnan Syed exoneration case

15/6/2023

Capital area janitors union, employers to begin contract talks with inflation in[...]

14/6/2023
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Annapolis on March 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

On TV or serving as Democratic surrogate, Wes Moore finds the national spotlight

14/6/2023

Md. crane operator who suffered on-the-job head injury wins $8M verdict

14/6/2023

Commentary

More News

This artist depiction shows Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, right, appearing in U.S. District Court in Boston on April 14, 2023. Prosecutors say that superiors of Teixeira, charged with leaking highly classified military documents, had raised concerns internally on multiple occasions about his handling or viewing of classified information. (Margaret Small via AP, File)

Guardsman indicted on charges of disclosing classified national defense informat[...]

15/6/2023
Former President Donald Trump, center, flanked by his defense attorneys, signs his bond in federal court June 13, 2023, in Miami. Trump pleaded not guilty to federal charges that he illegally kept classified documents at his Florida estate. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)

How much prison time could Trump face? Past document hoarders got steep punishme[...]

15/6/2023
This is a new housing development in Middlesex Township, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 12, 2022. Among the roughly 63% of U.S. homes with a mortgage, average homeowner equity per borrower was $274,070 in the first quarter of 2023, down 1.9% from the same quarter last year, according to real estate data tracker CoreLogic. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Housing slowdown leads to first annual drop in homeowner equity since 2012

15/6/2023
Cans of Bud Light chill in a refrigerator in Oakland, California, on April 28, 2023. After more than two decades as America's best-selling beer, Bud Light has slipped into second place. Modelo Especial, a Mexican lager, overtook Bud Light in U.S. retail dollar sales in the month ending June 3. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Bud Light, top US seller since 2001, loses sales crown to Modelo

15/6/2023
Demonstrators stand outside of the U.S. Supreme Court as it hears arguments over the Indian Child Welfare Act on Nov. 9, 2022, in Washington. The Supreme Court has preserved the system that gives preference to Native American families in foster care and adoption proceedings of Native children. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)

Supreme Court preserves law that aims to keep Native American children with trib[...]

15/6/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar

MY ACCOUNT