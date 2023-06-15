Michael Harrison deserves our thanks

Michael Harrison became Baltimore’s police commissioner in March 2019. He landed on his feet, and a good thing that, considering the dung heap he parachuted onto. He had to contend with the lingering community hostility in the aftermath of Freddie Gray’s police-involved death, the revolving door of commissioners, the criminal scandal of the mayor who had appointed him, and a federal court consent decree mandating a revamping of the Baltimore Police Department from top to bottom.

Worse, he was no doubt seen as an outsider by rank-and-file BPD officers and their union leaders, with the department still reeling from the loss of Harrison’s predecessor as the permanent commissioner, the locally popular Darryl De Sousa, who went to federal prison for 10 months on tax charges. Any one of these factors might have stacked the deck against him, but if so, he did not let on.

A couple of weeks ago, Harrison announced he would step down from his position. There’s a story there, although we don’t know it, but we can guess that in part it has to do with Mayor Brandon Scott letting him know, perhaps only by inaction, that his contract would not be renewed in March 2024.

In response, the commissioner was a first-class act, telling the residents of the city that he cherished the opportunity to serve as their commissioner, and expressing an intention to make Baltimore his permanent home, post-retirement. He’s a top-shelf kind of person, and he has earned the respect of many.

We answer whether the BPD became a better and stronger department under Harrison with a big “yes.” We know that his job was difficult, that he took over the position as an outsider with his own views forged from policing for 30 years at another challenging department in New Orleans. We know it could not have been an easy row to hoe, selling his philosophy and moral commitment to constitutional policing to a department to which he was a stranger and an outsider.

Many of the myriad challenges Harrison began to address four years ago are not resolved, and we remain hopeful that Acting Commissioner Richard Worley, soon to become the commissioner, will continue to make the same progress that Harrison achieved. Indeed, Worley has said he intends to stay on the path forged by Harrison, who elevated Worley to deputy commissioner in Harrison’s command structure.

We, like Baltimoreans from every quarter should be, are encouraged by the apparent respect Harrison has expressed for Worley. It is important that progress continues. There have been 11 commissioners at the BPD in the past 23 years; with only four years of service Harrison served longer than most.

Baltimore needs to engage a commissioner who can get the job done, take off his or her coat and stay for a while. We had hoped that would have been Harrison, and for his service, we thank him and wish him well. Harrison is a man without pretentions who did good by all of us, by giving his all to his adopted community.

