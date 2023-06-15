Moore announces revival of Red Line transit project

Jack Hogan//June 15, 2023

By Jack Hogan

This 2013 photo depicts a sign near the West Baltimore MARC train station touting the later-abandoned Red Line project. (File)

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore Thursday said his administration will revive plans for the 14-mile, multibillion-dollar Red Line, envisioned as an east-west transit line in Baltimore before former Republican Gov. Larry Hogan brought an end to it early in his first term.

Moore, however, provided few specifics about what the project will entail. He said he doesn’t yet know how much the Red Line will cost or when it may be complete. He said his administration will “move as fast as humanly possible” to get it done.

Moore, along with U.S. Sens Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and state, city and county officials, blasted Hogan for returning $900 million in federal funding for the Red Line and ending the project in 2015, around the time Baltimore was in deep unrest after the death of Freddie Gray while in police custody.

“That decision to end the Red Line, after all that time and all work and all of that money, was not just about a transit line,” Moore said. “That decision was about who would reap the benefits of transportation investments and who would be left behind.”

Hogan had called the project a “boondoggle” and has vigorously defended his decision.

A spokesman for the former governor could not immediately be reached for comment by email or phone call.

Moore said his administration is planning to begin construction by 2027, which would be beyond the four years he was elected to serve in November.

A rough timetable of the project would identify project “modes and alignments” for public feedback this summer and develop project costs, benefits and impacts by fall of this year.

Still, Thursday’s news conference seemed largely designed to put the Moore administration on record as committing to the project, which ultimately will depend on obtaining federal approval and financial support as well as a sizable infusion of state funds.

Following Hogan’s fraught relationship with Baltimore city officials over public safety and transportation projects, Moore campaigned as a governor who would restore the executive branch’s relationship with the city.

Posters adjoining the lectern at which elected officials and industry leaders spoke stated that the Red Line would better connect those living in impoverished communities hurt by decades of disinvestment to jobs and education opportunities.

After complaints were filed alleging that African Americans in Baltimore suffered “disparate impacts” when Hogan canceled the project, the U.S. Department of Transportation launched an investigation but later closed it, according to The Associated Press.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott Thursday called Hogan’s decision to withdraw funding and cancel the project “a deliberate and catastrophic disinvestment” in the city.

“We were literally taken off the map,” Scott said, adding that the city is “ecstatic” to have a governor who “sees us.”

 

 

