Annapolis-based Smithey Law Group to offer free LGBTQ+ hotline

Daily Record Staff//June 15, 2023
Annapolis-based Smithey Law Group LLC will offer a LGBTQ+ hotline on June 20 from 1 to 5 p.m. to speak to one of its attorneys about any LGBTQ+ employment law issues.
The firm’s team of attorneys will be available to answer questions and provide advice on a wide range of topics, including but not limited to discriminatory treatment such as in hiring, promotions, disciplinary actions, termination or other employment decisions based on sexual orientation, transgender identity, nonconformance to gendered stereotypes, marital status, sex/gender of marital or domestic partner, harassment by supervisors or coworkers, hostile work environments based on sexual orientation or gender identity, retaliation, medical coverage and other employee benefits issues and legal issues related to coming out at work.
Callers can reach the hotline at 410-919-2990.
Smithey Law Group focuses on labor and employment law throughout Maryland and Washington, D.C. Led by founding partner Joyce Smithey, the firm’s practice areas include wage issues, sexual harassment and abuse, equal pay issues, discrimination and more.-
