Frederick company closes $26M Series A investment round

Daily Record Staff//June 15, 2023

Theradaptive's proprietary protein-engineering platform produces targeted therapeutics that can be used to coat implants, devices, and injectable carriers to achieve hyper-local delivery over long time periods exceeding weeks to months. (Photo courtesy of Theradaptive)

Frederick-based biopharmaceutical company Theradaptive Thursday announced it has closed a $26 million Series A funding round to advance development of its targeted regenerative therapeutics.

The funds are intended to enable the company to continue its work to meet regulatory requirements and scale up Good Manufacturing Practices in preparation for first-in-human clinical trials later this year. Investment will also support the expansion of the Theradaptive platform beyond orthopedics to additional indications such as oncology and dental. The round brings Theradaptive’s total funding to more than $50 million.

The company has previously been awarded non-dilutive grant funding from the Department of Defense, as well as the Maryland Stem Cell Research Fund.

Theradaptive’s founder conceived of the technology after witnessing extremity injuries that resulted in delayed amputations among servicemembers. His subsequent research into bone and tissue regeneration at MIT focused on addressing the limitations associated with existing regenerative medicine approaches such as achieving anatomically precise outcomes and ultra-persistent local delivery of therapeutics.

Theradaptive was subsequently spun out from that work. The company’s proprietary protein-engineering platform produces targeted therapeutics that can be used to coat implants, devices, and injectable carriers to achieve hyper-local delivery over long time periods exceeding weeks to months.

With this technology, the FDA has granted three breakthrough medical device designations to Theradaptive for its various spinal indications, allowing it to work on an accelerated review schedule to get its breakthrough treatments to patients as quickly as possible and showing the FDA’s recognition of the need for more precise and targeted therapeutics.

