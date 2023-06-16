Law veteran Brown-Simmons joins Whiteford as executive director

Daily Record Staff//June 16, 2023

Lori Brown-Simmons, Whiteford executive director.

Baltimore-based law firm Whiteford announced Friday that Lori Brown-Simmons has joined the firm as executive director.

As executive director, Brown-Simmons will be an integral member of Whiteford’s leadership team, overseeing and managing accounting/finance, IT, HR, marketing and business development, recruitment and hiring, professional development, billing, data security and compliance, records, facilities and office services. She will also lead and direct business operations and ensure smooth and efficient operations across the firm.

Brown-Simmons brings more than 20 years of experience helping companies achieve their business goals. Most recently, she served as a chief operating officer for a global law firm, where she led operations and drove profitability for the global Corporate and Finance practice.

Before that, she was practice director at a second global law firm, where she led eight transactional practice groups, overseeing day-to-day operations, and developed a metrics-based management framework.

For a decade prior to that, she was with a third global law firm, most recently serving as national practice group director. She earned her MBA from The Wharton School, a Master of Science in electrical engineering from the University of Virginia and a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from Clarkson University.

