Daily Record Staff//June 16, 2023
Maryland gained 2,500 jobs in May; unemployment dropped again
//June 16, 2023
Maryland gained 2,500 jobs in May and the state’s unemployment rate decreased to 2.4%, according to data released Friday by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The jobless rate marked the fourth consecutive month of record-setting low unemployment for Maryland.
The public sector experienced the most growth with an increase of 1,500 jobs. Other sectors adding jobs include: mining, logging and construction (1,000); professional and business services (800); private education and health services (600); information (400); manufacturing (300); and other services (200).
Sectors that experienced a decline included financial activities (1,200), as well as trade, transportation and utilities (1,100).
