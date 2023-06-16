Maryland gained 2,500 jobs in May; unemployment dropped again

Daily Record Staff//June 16, 2023

Home>Government>

Maryland gained 2,500 jobs in May; unemployment dropped again

Maryland gained 2,500 jobs in May; unemployment dropped again

By Daily Record Staff

//June 16, 2023

Maryland gained 2,500 jobs in May and the state’s unemployment rate decreased to 2.4%, according to data released Friday by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The jobless rate marked the fourth consecutive month of record-setting low unemployment for Maryland.

The public sector experienced the most growth with an increase of 1,500 jobs. Other sectors adding jobs include: mining, logging and construction (1,000); professional and business services (800); private education and health services (600); information (400); manufacturing (300); and other services (200).

Sectors that experienced a decline included financial activities (1,200), as well as trade, transportation and utilities (1,100).

 

Related Content

Jen Easterly, director of the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, speaks at the National Association of Secretaries of State winter meeting on Feb. 16, 2023, in Washington. U.S. officials say the Department of Energy and several other federal agencies were compromised in a Russian cyber-extortion gang's global hack of a file-transfer program popular with corporations and governments. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Russian ransomware gang breaches Energy Department, other federal agencies

The Department of Energy and several other federal agencies were compromised in a Russian cyber-extortion gang[...]

June 16, 2023

Moore announces revival of Red Line transit project

Gov. Wes Moore said his administration will revive plans for the 14-mile, multibillion-dollar Red Line in Balt[...]

June 15, 2023
Lt. Gov Aruna Miller, left, and Gov. Wes Moore, center, look on as Department of Juvenile Services Secretary Vinny Schiraldi speaks during a press conference at the State House on Thursday.

Moore blames Hogan for ‘surge of violence,’ seeks new approach

Without mentioning him by name, Gov. Wes Moore continued to blame former Gov. Larry Hogan for crime levels in [...]

June 15, 2023
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Annapolis on March 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

On TV or serving as Democratic surrogate, Wes Moore finds the national spotlight

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore’s prominence on progressive network news shows has been on the rise as he increasing[...]

June 14, 2023

Md. Public Service Commission to host annual conference Tuesday

The Maryland Public Service Commission will hold its annual conference for utility companies to report on the[...]

June 14, 2023

Poll: Most Marylanders oppose Moore’s plan to ban gas vehicle sales

More than 60% of Marylanders who participated in a recent poll said they oppose Gov. Wes Moore’s proposal to[...]

June 13, 2023

Editors Picks

Moore announces revival of Red Line transit project

15/6/2023
Lt. Gov Aruna Miller, left, and Gov. Wes Moore, center, look on as Department of Juvenile Services Secretary Vinny Schiraldi speaks during a press conference at the State House on Thursday.

Moore blames Hogan for ‘surge of violence,’ seeks new approach

15/6/2023
Adnan Syed, center right, leaves the courthouse after a hearing on Sept. 19, 2022, in Baltimore. Syed, who was released from a Maryland prison this year after his case was the focus of the true-crime podcast “Serial,” has been hired by Georgetown University as a program associate for the university's Prisons and Justice Initiative, the university said. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP, File)

AG says Md. high court should take up Adnan Syed exoneration case

15/6/2023

Capital area janitors union, employers to begin contract talks with inflation in[...]

14/6/2023
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Annapolis on March 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

On TV or serving as Democratic surrogate, Wes Moore finds the national spotlight

14/6/2023

Commentary

More News

Jen Easterly, director of the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, speaks at the National Association of Secretaries of State winter meeting on Feb. 16, 2023, in Washington. U.S. officials say the Department of Energy and several other federal agencies were compromised in a Russian cyber-extortion gang's global hack of a file-transfer program popular with corporations and governments. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Russian ransomware gang breaches Energy Department, other federal agencies

16/6/2023
Team champions David Puig, Sebastián Muñoz, Mito Pereira, Captain Joaquín Niemann of Torque GC and their caddies celebrate on stage with the team trophy during LIV Golf DC at the Trump National Golf Club on May 28, 2023, in Sterling, Virginia. (Photo by Chris Trotman/LIV Golf via AP, File)

Justice Department looking into PGA Tour deal with LIV’s Saudi backers, so[...]

16/6/2023
Former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower in New York on April 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Donald Trump scores rare legal win as NY DA drops golf course tax probe

16/6/2023
This artist depiction shows Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, right, appearing in U.S. District Court in Boston on April 14, 2023. Prosecutors say that superiors of Teixeira, charged with leaking highly classified military documents, had raised concerns internally on multiple occasions about his handling or viewing of classified information. (Margaret Small via AP, File)

Guardsman indicted on charges of disclosing classified national defense informat[...]

15/6/2023
Former President Donald Trump, center, flanked by his defense attorneys, signs his bond in federal court June 13, 2023, in Miami. Trump pleaded not guilty to federal charges that he illegally kept classified documents at his Florida estate. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)

How much prison time could Trump face? Past document hoarders got steep punishme[...]

15/6/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar

MY ACCOUNT