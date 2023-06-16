Maryland gained 2,500 jobs in May; unemployment dropped again

Maryland gained 2,500 jobs in May and the state’s unemployment rate decreased to 2.4%, according to data released Friday by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The jobless rate marked the fourth consecutive month of record-setting low unemployment for Maryland.

The public sector experienced the most growth with an increase of 1,500 jobs. Other sectors adding jobs include: mining, logging and construction (1,000); professional and business services (800); private education and health services (600); information (400); manufacturing (300); and other services (200).

Sectors that experienced a decline included financial activities (1,200), as well as trade, transportation and utilities (1,100).