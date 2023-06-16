MLSC seeks new executive director as Seltzer prepares to depart

Maryland Legal Services Corporation is launching a search for its next executive director as Deb Seltzer, the organization’s leader since 2021, prepares to leave in the fall.

Seltzer spent more than seven years at MLSC, serving previously as its deputy director and grants manager. She is moving out of the state to be closer to family, she told The Daily Record.

“It’s very bittersweet to me,” Seltzer said of her upcoming departure. “I’m so thankful to have worked in this community of folks who are thoughtful and passionate.”

MLSC is the state’s largest funder of civil legal aid, issuing grants to nonprofit groups that offer legal services to low-income Marylanders.

During Seltzer’s tenure, MLSC was assigned the enormous task of administering Maryland’s new access to counsel in evictions program. Maryland became the second state in the country to guarantee legal help to low-income renters when the access to counsel program became law in 2021.

Since then, MLSC has helped secure key funding to help the program meet its goal of full implementation by 2025. MLSC is responsible for distributing the funding to legal services providers, which will in turn carry out the access to counsel program in each county in Maryland.

“I’m really proud of the progress that we have made in launching the access to counsel in evictions program,” Seltzer said. “We’ve hired our staff to support that project, had a great initial year of implementation, and we have secured funding for the next few years.

“I really think that program positions Maryland as a leader in the civil legal aid world.”

Seltzer also led a grant program aimed at helping nonprofit legal services providers raise salaries and benefits for their employees. Lawyers who work for nonprofits make less than attorneys in private practice or the public sector, Seltzer said, making it difficult for legal aid organizations to attract and retain talent.

“We didn’t close the gap, but we were at least able to make a shift,” Seltzer said. “It makes a huge difference for people who might be considering multiple (job) options.”

Seltzer has also served on the Maryland Access to Justice Commission, the board of the National Association of IOLTA Programs and the Local Pro Bono Committee for Baltimore City.

Before joining MLSC, Seltzer worked in nonprofit fundraising and communications. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Syracuse University and a Master of Public Affairs degree in nonprofit management from Indiana University.

MLSC’s board of directors has formed a search committee to find a new executive director for the organization. Applications for the job are due by July 31.

“MLSC thanks Deb for her service to MLSC and Maryland’s civil legal aid community,” said Judge Sidney Butcher, the chair of the MLSC’s board of directors. “Her leadership and management skills have been vital in stewarding MLSC’s growth.”