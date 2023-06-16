Novavax prepared to deliver updated COVID vaccine this fall, CEO says

Daily Record Staff//June 16, 2023

Novavax President and CEO John C. Jacobs said the Gaithersburg-based vaccine maker expects to be ready for the commercial delivery of a protein-based monovalent XBB COVID vaccine this fall, in line with a unanimous recommendation from federal health advisers that the next round of COVID-19 vaccines should be updated to target one of the XBB strains currently dominating the viral landscape.

The unanimous recommendation from the Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine advisory committee follows that of agency staff, who in a memo acknowledged that while older vaccine formulas can still help stave off severe disease, “protection wanes with time and is reduced against subsequent waves of variant viruses.”

It also sets the stage for the next phase in the nation’s years-long inoculation campaign, an effort that’s been widely credited with helping end the pandemic emergency, even as public interest in additional shots continues to wane.

This would mark the second wide reformulation of COVID-19 vaccines, following the release of a “bivalent” shot in September 2022. That version offered protection against both the then-dominant Omicron subvariants and the ancestral coronavirus strain, but the FDA panel recommended not including the latter this time.

The committee’s recommendations are not binding, though the FDA typically follows the advice. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also is expected to weigh in on the matter, with its Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices scheduled to discuss COVID-19 vaccines on June 23.

In partnership with regulators and public health authorities, Novavax has been developing and manufacturing its vaccine candidate, and now that we are nearing harmonization on guidance from the FDA, the World Health Organization and European Medicines Agency, we believe we are in a better position to offer an alternative vaccine choice for individuals worldwide.”

Novavax presented data at the VRBPAC meeting that supports the recommendation to vaccinate this fall with a monovalent XBB strain. Novavax data showed that its XBB.1.5 COVID vaccine candidate induced functional immune responses for XBB.1.5, XBB.1.16 and XBB.2.3 variants, indicating a broad response that could potentially be applicable for forward-drift variants.

Novavax will seek updated FDA labeling for its XBB COVID vaccine candidate with the goal of it being available and accessible on par with other COVID vaccines.

