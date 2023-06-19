Red Line funding unclear as Moore administration awaits cost estimates

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore announces the revival of the 14-mile, multibillion-dollar Red Line, envisioned as an east-west transit line in Baltimore.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore displayed a wide range of support as he reignited plans for the east-west Red Line transit line in Baltimore, but it remains unclear who will pay for the multibillion-dollar project.

Moore said to reporters Thursday that the project will cost “billions of dollars,” but added that “there’s a cost of inaction.” Cost estimates and potential benefits and impacts of the Red Line project are expected to be completed by the fall.

Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul Wiedefeld said to reporters on Thursday that the administration hasn’t made any decisions about funding for the project, which was estimated at nearly $2.9 billion before former Republican Gov. Larry Hogan pulled the plug in 2015.

The Moore administration is keeping all potential funding options for the Red Line on the table, according to the governor’s office, including a public-private partnership — a model used for funding construction of the Purple Line of the Metro system, meant to connect Bethesda to New Carrollton.

Wiedefeld said there are “a lot” of lessons the administration can draw from the delays, contract disputes and increasing costs that have marred the Purple Line project.

“You’ve got to make sure you know what you’ve got — and budget and schedule solid — before you start a project and then continue to hit on it. And to be frank, (the Purple Line is) one that has not been scaled to begin with,” Wiedefeld said to reporters.

As the Red Line project sputters back to life, the Maryland Transit Administration is expected to expand CityLink bus service along part of the previously proposed route, beginning in August.

Since Hogan canceled the project and returned $900 million in federal funding, choosing instead to prioritize road projects in the state’s suburban and rural areas, costs have increased and areas along the proposed Red Line route have been developed.

State officials have said they won’t be starting from scratch and intend to build on the $300 million in spending and progress made before 2015. Still, officials acknowledge it will likely be at least four years before construction begins – and that’s only if various approvals and other preliminary steps go smoothly.

“We think that, if we can put everything in place, that we’ll be able to begin our construction within 2027, 2026,” Moore said to reporters after the announcement.

Calvin Butler Jr., president and CEO of Exelon Corp., which owns BGE, on Thursday conveyed support from the Greater Baltimore Committee and the Greater Washington Partnership, which he said recognizes the benefit the Red Line would bring to the broader region.

“When you talk about team Maryland, please know that that includes the business community. We don’t get here without all of us,” Butler said. “You need to know that the business community is committed in that endeavor and is gonna partner with you every step of the way.”

The Moore administration also touted its federal support for the Red Line.

Christopher Coes, assistant secretary for transportation policy U.S. Department of Transportation, said during Moore’s press conference that, “you can count on the federal government to be there with you all the way.”

U.S. Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen of Maryland highlighted language included in the latest federal infrastructure that grants more consideration for funding to inactive projects like the Red Line.

“You have a friendly partner in the Biden administration, giving you the tools so you can succeed,” Cardin said.

But continued support from Washington will depend on who wins the 2024 presidential election and which party controls Congress in the years ahead.

State lawmakers set aside $100 million during the most recent budget cycle to be used for matching federal investments. Moore had proposed allocating $500 million for transportation projects, but Democratic lawmakers opted to set aside more for future public education spending instead.

In the coming months, state officials will seek community input about the mode of transportation and routes that riders prefer.

Moore declined to say to reporters whether he preferred buses or a light rail for the project, saying he will wait to hear from community members.