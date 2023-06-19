Red Line funding unclear as Moore administration awaits cost estimates

Jack Hogan//June 19, 2023

Home>Government>

Red Line funding unclear as Moore administration awaits cost estimates

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore announces the revival of the 14-mile, multibillion-dollar Red Line, envisioned as an east-west transit line in Baltimore.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore announces the revival of the 14-mile, multibillion-dollar Red Line, envisioned as an east-west transit line in Baltimore.

Red Line funding unclear as Moore administration awaits cost estimates

By Jack Hogan

//June 19, 2023

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore displayed a wide range of support as he reignited plans for the east-west Red Line transit line in Baltimore, but it remains unclear who will pay for the multibillion-dollar project.

Moore said to reporters Thursday that the project will cost “billions of dollars,” but added that “there’s a cost of inaction.” Cost estimates and potential benefits and impacts of the Red Line project are expected to be completed by the fall.

Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul Wiedefeld said to reporters on Thursday that the administration hasn’t made any decisions about funding for the project, which was estimated at nearly $2.9 billion before former Republican Gov. Larry Hogan pulled the plug in 2015.

The Moore administration is keeping all potential funding options for the Red Line on the table, according to the governor’s office, including a public-private partnership — a model used for funding construction of the Purple Line of the Metro system, meant to connect Bethesda to New Carrollton.

Wiedefeld said there are “a lot” of lessons the administration can draw from the delays, contract disputes and increasing costs that have marred the Purple Line project.

“You’ve got to make sure you know what you’ve got — and budget and schedule solid — before you start a project and then continue to hit on it. And to be frank, (the Purple Line is) one that has not been scaled to begin with,” Wiedefeld said to reporters.

As the Red Line project sputters back to life, the Maryland Transit Administration is expected to expand CityLink bus service along part of the previously proposed route, beginning in August.

Since Hogan canceled the project and returned $900 million in federal funding, choosing instead to prioritize road projects in the state’s suburban and rural areas, costs have increased and areas along the proposed Red Line route have been developed.

State officials have said they won’t be starting from scratch and intend to build on the $300 million in spending and progress made before 2015. Still, officials acknowledge it will likely be at least four years before construction begins – and that’s only if various approvals and other preliminary steps go smoothly.

“We think that, if we can put everything in place, that we’ll be able to begin our construction within 2027, 2026,” Moore said to reporters after the announcement.

Gov. Wes Moore Thursday announces his plans to resurrect the abandoned Red Line transit project in Baltimore. (The Daily Record/Jack Hogan)
Gov. Wes Moore Thursday announces his plans to resurrect the abandoned Red Line transit project in Baltimore. (The Daily Record/Jack Hogan)

Calvin Butler Jr., president and CEO of Exelon Corp., which owns BGE, on Thursday conveyed support from the Greater Baltimore Committee and the Greater Washington Partnership, which he said recognizes the benefit the Red Line would bring to the broader region.

“When you talk about team Maryland, please know that that includes the business community. We don’t get here without all of us,” Butler said. “You need to know that the business community is committed in that endeavor and is gonna partner with you every step of the way.”

The Moore administration also touted its federal support for the Red Line.

Christopher Coes, assistant secretary for transportation policy U.S. Department of Transportation, said during Moore’s press conference that, “you can count on the federal government to be there with you all the way.”

U.S. Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen of Maryland highlighted language included in the latest federal infrastructure that grants more consideration for funding to inactive projects like the Red Line.

“You have a friendly partner in the Biden administration, giving you the tools so you can succeed,” Cardin said.

But continued support from Washington will depend on who wins the 2024 presidential election and which party controls Congress in the years ahead.

State lawmakers set aside $100 million during the most recent budget cycle to be used for matching federal investments. Moore had proposed allocating $500 million for transportation projects, but Democratic lawmakers opted to set aside more for future public education spending instead.

In the coming months, state officials will seek community input about the mode of transportation and routes that riders prefer.

Moore declined to say to reporters whether he preferred buses or a light rail for the project, saying he will wait to hear from community members.

 

Related Content

Maryland gained 2,500 jobs in May; unemployment dropped again

Maryland gained 2,500 jobs in May and the state’s unemployment rate decreased to 2.4%, according to data rel[...]

June 16, 2023
Jen Easterly, director of the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, speaks at the National Association of Secretaries of State winter meeting on Feb. 16, 2023, in Washington. U.S. officials say the Department of Energy and several other federal agencies were compromised in a Russian cyber-extortion gang's global hack of a file-transfer program popular with corporations and governments. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Russian ransomware gang breaches Energy Department, other federal agencies

The Department of Energy and several other federal agencies were compromised in a Russian cyber-extortion gang[...]

June 16, 2023

Moore announces revival of Red Line transit project

Gov. Wes Moore said his administration will revive plans for the 14-mile, multibillion-dollar Red Line in Balt[...]

June 15, 2023
Lt. Gov Aruna Miller, left, and Gov. Wes Moore, center, look on as Department of Juvenile Services Secretary Vinny Schiraldi speaks during a press conference at the State House on Thursday.

Moore blames Hogan for ‘surge of violence,’ seeks new approach

Without mentioning him by name, Gov. Wes Moore continued to blame former Gov. Larry Hogan for crime levels in [...]

June 15, 2023
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Annapolis on March 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

On TV or serving as Democratic surrogate, Wes Moore finds the national spotlight

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore’s prominence on progressive network news shows has been on the rise as he increasing[...]

June 14, 2023

Md. Public Service Commission to host annual conference Tuesday

The Maryland Public Service Commission will hold its annual conference for utility companies to report on the[...]

June 14, 2023

Editors Picks

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore announces the revival of the 14-mile, multibillion-dollar Red Line, envisioned as an east-west transit line in Baltimore.

Red Line funding unclear as Moore administration awaits cost estimates

19/6/2023
Maryland Legal Services Corporation Executive Director Deb Seltzer. (Submitted Photo)

MLSC seeks new executive director as Seltzer prepares to depart

16/6/2023

Maryland, Baltimore see increase in foreclosure rate

16/6/2023

Moore announces revival of Red Line transit project

15/6/2023
Lt. Gov Aruna Miller, left, and Gov. Wes Moore, center, look on as Department of Juvenile Services Secretary Vinny Schiraldi speaks during a press conference at the State House on Thursday.

Moore blames Hogan for ‘surge of violence,’ seeks new approach

15/6/2023

Commentary

More News

Attorney General Merrick Garland listens during a meeting of the COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force at the Justice Department on March 10, 2022 in Washington. (Kevin Lamarque/Pool Photo via AP, File)

George Floyd’s killing capped years of violence, discrimination by Minneap[...]

16/6/2023
Makia Green stands outside her Washington home on June 12, 2023. As a Black student who was raised by a single mother, Green believes she benefited from a program that gave preference to students of color from economically disadvantaged backgrounds when she was admitted over a decade ago to the University of Rochester. As a borrower who still owes just over $20,000 on her undergraduate student loans, she has been counting on President Joe Biden's promised debt relief to wipe nearly all of that away. Now, both affirmative action and the student loan cancellation plan — policies that disproportionately help Black students — could soon be dismantled by the U.S. Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)

In affirmative action and student loan cases, some see backlash to racial progre[...]

16/6/2023
A makeshift memorial stands outside the Tree of Life Synagogue in the aftermath of a deadly shooting in Pittsburgh on Oct. 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Man guilty of killing 11 at Pittsburgh synagogue in deadliest attack on Jews in [...]

16/6/2023
A UPS driver enters a store with packages in Jackson, Mississippi on July 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Unionized UPS workers could strike this summer, scrambling supply chains

16/6/2023
Jen Easterly, director of the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, speaks at the National Association of Secretaries of State winter meeting on Feb. 16, 2023, in Washington. U.S. officials say the Department of Energy and several other federal agencies were compromised in a Russian cyber-extortion gang's global hack of a file-transfer program popular with corporations and governments. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Russian ransomware gang breaches Energy Department, other federal agencies

16/6/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar

MY ACCOUNT