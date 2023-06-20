Daily Record Staff//June 20, 2023
Brendan Boyle | St. John’s College
//June 20, 2023
St. John’s College welcomes Brendan Boyle as associate dean for graduate programs, overseeing the St. John’s College Graduate Institute in Annapolis. Boyle joined the faculty in 2013 and holds degrees in classics from Princeton and the University of Chicago. Read more: sjc.edu/news.Announce your new employees, promotions, board positions, community notes and leaders in your organization to The Daily Record’s influential audience.
Susan Paalman will be dean at St. John’s College, where she has been a member of the faculty since 1997. Paa[...]
June 20, 2023
SECU, Maryland’s largest state-chartered credit union, is delighted to announce the appointment of Dr. Gina [...]
June 14, 2023
Chambers ranked Shawe Rosenthal in the top tier of Maryland labor and employment law firms and honored Co-Mana[...]
June 8, 2023
Lester Davis, vice president and chief of staff at CareFirst, brings his passion for more equitable health out[...]
June 2, 2023
Kennedy Krieger Institute has appointed Dr. Michelle Melicosta, MD, MPH, FAAP as the new associate chief medic[...]
May 30, 2023
Sign up for your daily digest of Maryland news.
High-profile Baltimore prosecutor assigned to Hunter Biden case in Delaware
20/6/2023
New logistics site opens in Baltimore; PepsiCo announced as tenant
20/6/2023
Red Line funding unclear as Moore administration awaits cost estimates
19/6/2023
MLSC seeks new executive director as Seltzer prepares to depart
16/6/2023
Maryland, Baltimore see increase in foreclosure rate
16/6/2023
Trump adviser faces possible disbarment over efforts to overturn 2020 election
20/6/2023
Judge strikes down Arkansas ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minors
20/6/2023
Gannett sues Google, Alphabet claiming they have a monopoly on digital advertisi[...]
20/6/2023
Over 1 million dropped from Medicaid as states start post-pandemic purge of roll[...]
20/6/2023
Supreme Court turns away veterans seeking disability benefits over 1966 hydrogen[...]
20/6/2023
Submit an entry for the business calendar