Coworking space for veterans establishing HQ at Gaslight Square

Reveille Grounds, a collaborative home base and co-working space designed exclusively for use by active military, veterans from all eras, their loved ones, and the community that supports them, has signed a lease with Equity Warehouse, for 6772 square feet of space at Gaslight Square in Baltimore.

The nonprofit, founded by Marine spouse and former Peace Corps volunteer Katie Kilby, intends to open the country’s first Veteran & Community Impact Hub after more than five years of programming and groundwork at 1401 Severn Street later this month.

Kate Jordan, SIOR, principal and Marley Welsh, SIOR, vice president of Lee & Associates | Maryland, represented the landlord and Peter Jackson of JLL represented the tenant in this transaction.

Gaslight Square, located in the Carroll-Camden Industrial Area of Baltimore, is a 105,000-square-foot commercial office and industrial complex acquired by the Ian Horowitz and Dan Mathe, two former Baltimore firefighters, in 2021. The asset consists of several historic brick buildings situated on a 2.56 Acre fenced lot. The project, which was constructed in the late 1800s and originally functioned to convert coal into gas by Equitable Gas Works, is part of an Enterprise and HUD Zone.

Shortly after acquiring Gaslight Square, Equity Warehouse initiated a project stabilization and improvement program which focused on the installation of modern HVAC, plumbing and electrical systems, the replacement of a new roof and windows to secure the building envelope and site improvements that upgraded the storm water system and increase parking.

The development team is continuing these efforts with a capital campaign designed to make the project more “campus-like” and more attractive to workers looking to work outdoors. New features will include benches, green space and landscaping, as well as additional parking. Future leasing efforts will also target retail tenants.

In addition to handling all leasing for Gaslight Square, Lee & Associates | Maryland is also overseeing all property management activities with Property Manager Stacy Hegg, a military mom herself, handling this requirement.