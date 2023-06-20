Singer Damareck Real Estate launches brokerage, consulting firm

Singer Damareck Real Estate (SDRE) launched its brokerage and consulting firm Tuesday in Towson, providing guidance to small and mid-sized businesses in the greater Baltimore region.

The firm, co-founded by Michael Singer and Micah Damareck, offers expertise and solutions-based service solely focused on helping business owners achieve their real estate goals.

With the consolidation of commercial real estate brokerage firms over the past 20 years, Singer and Damareck see an opportunity to help the underserved market of small business owners and mid-sized enterprises. Unlike larger brokerage firms that focus on investment sales, listing services and property management on behalf of large-scale real estate investors, all of SDRE’s focus and resources are directed to the service and benefit of the tenant.

For the past 20 years, Singer has dedicated his career to the representation of business owners and corporate clients within the Baltimore metro area. His past clients include professional services firms, financial institutions, technology companies, life-science companies and manufacturing companies.

Damareck has cultivated an extensive local network over the past two decades, engaging with thousands of business leaders across various industries, including marketing, media, and construction. Throughout his executive roles, he has built a strong reputation for his skillset in business operations, coaching, leadership development and sales management.