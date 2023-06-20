Sister companies High Mark Construction, Strong Wall Construction relocating to Greenleigh

12 Irondale St. is a single-story building containing 36,040 square feet of office space. It is equipped with 10-foot ceiling heights, surrounded by a free surface parking lot, and earned LEED Gold certification from the U.S. Green Building Council. (Photo courtesy of St. John Properties Inc.)

High Mark Construction and Strong Wall Construction, sister companies engaged in the general contracting and fire restoration industries, signed a lease with St. John Properties, Inc. for 12,126 square feet of space within Greenleigh, a 1,000-acre mixed-use business community in the White Marsh section of Baltimore County.

Both groups, with a combined workforce totaling nearly 50 employees, intend to relocate to 12 Irondale St. by mid-summer. Bill Jautze of St. John Properties represented the landlord and Paul Obrecht III of Blue & Obrecht Realty represented the tenant in this lease transaction.

High Mark Construction specializes in exterior residential and commercial renovations, including the installation or replacement of roofs, siding, gutters and windows. Strong Wall Construction performs partial or complete restoration services to homes that have experienced fire, water or wind damage, as well as handling home remodeling projects. Both groups work with customers throughout the Maryland and Washington area, as well as portions of Delaware and Pennsylvania.

12 Irondale St. is a single-story building containing 36,040 square feet of office space. It is equipped with 10-foot ceiling heights, surrounded by a free surface parking lot, and earned LEED Gold certification from the U.S. Green Building Council.

St. John Properties, together with partner Somerset Companies LLC, initiated development activities on Greenleigh in 2007, a business community that includes multiple real estate classes including multifamily. Greenleigh reflects a “New Urbanism” concept, with approximately 500 acres carved out for a range of housing options, mid-rise commercial office buildings and complimentary retail and hospitality amenities.

Upon completion, Greenleigh will include more than 2,200 residential units including single-family homes, townhomes and multifamily units, along with nearly 2 million square feet of commercial space.