Susan Paalman | St. John’s College

Daily Record Staff//June 20, 2023

By Daily Record Staff

//June 20, 2023

Susan Paalman will be dean at St. John’s College, where she has been a member of the faculty since 1997. Paalman received her Bachelor of Arts in biology and biochemistry from Rice University and her doctorate in biophysics and biophysical chemistry from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. Read more: sjc.edu.

