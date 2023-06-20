Trump adviser faces possible disbarment over efforts to overturn 2020 election

Associated Press//June 20, 2023

Home>Elections>

Trump adviser faces possible disbarment over efforts to overturn 2020 election

Chapman School of Law professor John Eastman testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington on March 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Chapman School of Law professor John Eastman testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington on March 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Trump adviser faces possible disbarment over efforts to overturn 2020 election

By Associated Press

//June 20, 2023

LOS ANGELES — Attorney John Eastman, a lead architect of some of former President Donald Trump’s efforts to remain in power after the 2020 election, faces possible disbarment in disciplinary proceedings that began Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Eastman faces 11 disciplinary charges stemming from his development of a dubious legal strategy aimed at helping Trump overturn the election by disrupting the counting of state electoral votes.

The State Bar Court of California will hear testimony, including from Eastman, in a proceeding that could result in him losing his license to practice law in the state. Others who will testify include Greg Jacob, a former attorney for then-Vice President Mike Pence. Jacob had pushed back against Eastman’s plan to have Pence stop the certification of Joe Biden’s victory. Pence didn’t have the power to overturn the election and has said so.

In a memo critics have likened to instructions for staging a coup, Eastman argued that Pence could keep Trump in power by overturning the results of the election during a joint session of Congress convened to count electoral votes.

The proceedings are expected to last at least eight days. If the State Bar Court finds Eastman culpable of the alleged violations it can recommend a punishment such as suspending or revoking his law license. The California Supreme Court makes the final decision.

Eastman is scheduled to testify in his own defense Tuesday.

The State Bar alleges that Eastman violated California’s business and professions code by making false and misleading statements that constitute acts of “moral turpitude, dishonesty, and corruption,” and in doing so he “violated this duty in furtherance of an attempt to usurp the will of the American people and overturn election results for the highest office in the land — an egregious and unprecedented attack on our democracy.”

Eastman’s attorney previously said his client disputes “every aspect” of the allegations.

The State Bar’s action “is part of a nationwide effort to use the bar discipline process to penalize attorneys who opposed the current administration in the last presidential election. Americans of both political parties should be troubled by this politicization of our nation’s state bars,” Eastman’s attorney, Randall A. Miller, said in a statement when the charges were announced in January.

Eastman has been a member of the California Bar since 1997, according to its website. He was a law clerk for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and a founding director of the Center for Constitutional Jurisprudence, a law firm affiliated with the Claremont Institute. He ran for California attorney general in 2010, finishing second in the Republican primary.

Eastman retired as dean of the Chapman University law school in Southern California last year after more than 160 faculty members signed a letter calling for the university to take action against him.

The California State Bar is a regulatory agency and the only court system in the U.S. that is dedicated to attorney discipline.

Eastman’s disciplinary hearing comes as special counsel Jack Smith continues his investigation into efforts by Trump and his Republican allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

A federal grand jury in Washington has been meeting behind closed doors for months to hear testimony from witnesses, including Pence, who has publicly described a pressure campaign by Trump aimed at getting him to halt Congress’ certification of the election results and the win by Biden, a Democrat.

Federal agents seized Eastman’s cellphone last summer as he was leaving a restaurant, he said in a court filing. That day, law enforcement officials conducted similar activity around the country as part of their probe.

Since Smith’s appointment in November, he has cast a broad net in demanding interviews and testimony related to fundraising, Trump’s rally that preceded the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, and communications between Trump associates and election officials in battleground states. Eastman spoke at the rally.

In December, Smith subpoenaed local election officials in Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona and Pennsylvania, asking for communications with or involving Trump, his 2020 campaign aides and a list of allies — including Eastman — who were involved in his efforts to try to overturn the results of the election.

The investigation is separate from another probe by Smith into classified documents found at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, that led this month to felony charges against Trump. Trump pleaded not guilty last week to 37 felony counts, including conspiracy to obstruct justice.

Stefanie Dazio AND Michael R. Blood reports for The Associated Press.

Associated Press writer Alanna Durkin Richer contributed from Boston.

T

Related Content

Marriott International commits to hiring more than 3,000 refugees globally by 2026

Bethesda-based Marriott International announced it has committed to hiring more than 1,500 refugees throughout[...]

June 20, 2023
A UPS driver enters a store with packages in Jackson, Mississippi on July 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Unionized UPS workers could strike this summer, scrambling supply chains

Unionized UPS workers voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike, setting the stage for a potential work stopp[...]

June 16, 2023

Frederick company closes $26M Series A investment round

Frederick-based biopharmaceutical company Theradaptive announced it has closed a $26 million Series A fundin[...]

June 15, 2023
Cans of Bud Light chill in a refrigerator in Oakland, California, on April 28, 2023. After more than two decades as America's best-selling beer, Bud Light has slipped into second place. Modelo Especial, a Mexican lager, overtook Bud Light in U.S. retail dollar sales in the month ending June 3. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Bud Light, top US seller since 2001, loses sales crown to Modelo

After more than two decades as America’s best-selling beer, Bud Light has slipped into second place.

June 15, 2023

Bayer reaches $6.9M settlement with NY over weedkiller Roundup safety concerns

Two companies that sell top brands of household weedkiller will pay $6.9 million for allegedly making false an[...]

June 15, 2023
Addison Beer, 17, second from right, and Jaylin Wilson, 18, right, prepare on May, 25, 2023, for summer campers at the Virginia G. Piper branch of the Boys & Girls Club where she works in Scottsdale, Arizona. With the job market the tightest in half a century, younger workers are playing a critical role in the summer tourism season. (AP Photo/Alina Hartounian)

Teen workers are in high demand for summer and commanding better pay

Thanks to one of the tightest labor markets in decades, teens have even more sway, with an array of jobs to ch[...]

June 15, 2023

Editors Picks

High-profile Baltimore prosecutor assigned to Hunter Biden case in Delaware

20/6/2023

New logistics site opens in Baltimore; PepsiCo announced as tenant

20/6/2023
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore announces the revival of the 14-mile, multibillion-dollar Red Line, envisioned as an east-west transit line in Baltimore.

Red Line funding unclear as Moore administration awaits cost estimates

19/6/2023
Maryland Legal Services Corporation Executive Director Deb Seltzer. (Submitted Photo)

MLSC seeks new executive director as Seltzer prepares to depart

16/6/2023

Maryland, Baltimore see increase in foreclosure rate

16/6/2023

Commentary

More News

Chapman School of Law professor John Eastman testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington on March 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Trump adviser faces possible disbarment over efforts to overturn 2020 election

20/6/2023
Dylan Brandt speaks at a news conference outside the federal courthouse in Little Rock, Arkansas, on July 21, 2021. Brandt, 15, has been receiving hormone treatments and is among several transgender youth who challenged a state law banning gender confirming care for trans minors. (AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo, File)

Judge strikes down Arkansas ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minors

20/6/2023
In this July 14, 2010, file photo, the sign for Gannett headquarters is displayed in McLean, Virginia. Gannett has filed a civil lawsuit against Google and its parent company Alphabet on June 20, 2023, claiming that they unlawfully hold monopolies in the advertising technology tools that publishers and advertisers use to buy and sell online ad space. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, file)

Gannett sues Google, Alphabet claiming they have a monopoly on digital advertisi[...]

20/6/2023
Samantha Richards looks over her Medicaid papers on June 9, 2023, in Bloomington, Indiana. Richards has been on Medicaid her whole life and currently works two part-time jobs as a custodian. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Over 1 million dropped from Medicaid as states start post-pandemic purge of roll[...]

20/6/2023
A U.S. Supreme Court police officer walks by during a voting rights rally, at the Supreme Court on Oct. 28, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

Supreme Court turns away veterans seeking disability benefits over 1966 hydrogen[...]

20/6/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar

MY ACCOUNT