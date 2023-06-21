ADVERTISEMENT

ATTORNEY

Schlachman, Belsky, Weiner & Davey, P.A. (SBWD Law) is seeking an associate attorney for their Baltimore office to represent clients in both Court and Administrative proceedings. Prior experience of 1-2 years is preferred but will consider an applicant recently admitted to the Bar. A competitive salary and benefit package to include medical, dental, vision, retirement, and life insurance. For confidential consideration, please submit your resume and writing sample to [email protected]

To place a jobs posting, contact Darlene Miller at [email protected] or at 443-524-8188.