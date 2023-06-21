Ecological firm with Baltimore office receives 2023 ASLA award

Ecological design and construction firm Biohabitats, which has an office in Baltimore, received the prestigious Landscape Architecture Firm Award from the American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA).

ASLA has announced its 2023 Honors Recipients, highlighting some of the most noteworthy landscape architecture practitioners and firms nationwide. The honors represent the highest recognition ASLA bestows each year.

Biohabitats engages with communities to restore nature, protect fresh water, address climate change, and right environmental injustices. They provide research, conservation planning, ecological design, and restoration construction services to clients and organizations throughout the world.

Biohabitats is unique among landscape architecture firms, in that its practice is grounded in the science of ecology and its team members include landscape architects, environmental scientists, ecological engineers and planners. Since the firm’s founding in 1982, they have applied this interdisciplinary approach to help their clients restore and protect thousands of ecosystems throughout North America.