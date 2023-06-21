‘Dining Out For Life’ fundraiser returns for 30th annual event

Several Baltimore-area restaurants are pitching in to help raise $82,500 funds to help deliver food to people with serious illnesses as Moveable Feast begins its 30th annual Dining Out For Life fundraising event.

This year, dine out or order in on Oct. 5 with participating restaurants to support Moveable Feast, including Artifact Coffee, Blue Pit BBQ & Whisky Bar, The Brewer’s Art, Gertrude’s, Silver Queen Café and more.

For more information on how to participate in Dining Out For Life and support Moveable Feast, go to www.mfeast.org/diningoutforlife.