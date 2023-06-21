Ellicott City office building sells for $3.25M

Daily Record Staff//June 21, 2023

Home>Commercial>

Ellicott City office building sells for $3.25M

9011 Chevrolet Drive, a single-story, 19,259 square foot commercial office building in Ellicott City, fronts Chevrolet Drive and is close to Baltimore-National Pike (US Route 40) and MD Route 29 and is approximately three miles from Columbia Town Center. (Photo courtesy of Mackenzie Commercial Real Estate Services)

Ellicott City office building sells for $3.25M

By Daily Record Staff

//June 21, 2023

Kenwood Management Company has acquired 9011 Chevrolet Drive, a single-story, 19,259 square foot commercial office building in Ellicott City for $3.25 million.

Owen Rouse, senior vice president, investment sales and David McClatchy, senior vice president and principal of MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services LLC represented the seller, KMS Associates, of this full-leased and occupied asset. The buyer was self-represented in the transaction.

The two-story building was constructed in 2000 and is contained on an approximate 2.5-acre site which also included free surface parking for the tenants.

The building fronts Chevrolet Drive and is close to Baltimore-National Pike (US Route 40) and MD Route 29 and is approximately three miles from Columbia Town Center. Nearly 75,000 people reside within a three-mile radius from the building, including more than 26,000 households with an average household income eclipsing $190,000. The tenant roster is a 50-50 mix of medical and traditional office space users.

MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services is the real estate brokerage arm of The MacKenzie Companies, which operates six full-service divisions addressing all real estate asset classes including MacKenzie Management Company LLC, MacKenzie Contracting Company LLC, MacKenzie Capital LLC, MacKenzie Investment Group LLC and MacKenzie Multifamily Management LLC. The company provides customized real estate solutions for institutional owners, investors, private companies and individuals.

Related Content

William Doyle, executive director of the Maryland Port Administration, attends a news conference at the Port of Baltimore on March 21, 2022. Doyle resigned on June 16, 2023, after being involved in a four-vehicle crash that resulted in state police citing him for failing to control speed, leaving the scene of a property damage crash and following too close. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

Maryland’s port director resigned after a car crash involving state vehicle

The executive director of the Maryland Port Administration resigned after being involved in a four-vehicle cra[...]

June 21, 2023
An Amazon Prime delivery vehicle is seen in downtown Pittsburgh on March 18, 2020. The Federal Trade Commission sued Amazon on Wednesday for what it called a years-long effort to enroll consumers without consent into its Prime program and making it difficult for them to cancel their subscriptions. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Amazon is accused of enrolling consumers into Prime without consent

Amazon was sued by the FTC for what it called a years-long effort to enroll consumers without consent into its[...]

June 21, 2023
Nicholas Loud, left, Sophie Thurschwell, center, and Peter Woll prepare lunch boxes at Community Help in Park Slope, a soup kitchen and food pantry better known as CHiPS, on June 16, 2023 in New York. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)

Report: Charitable giving in 2022 drops for only the fourth time in 40 years

Charitable giving in the United States declined in 2022 — only the fourth time in four decades that donation[...]

June 21, 2023

Off the Record with Sloane Brown: Mark Anthony Thomas, Greater Baltimore Committee

The Greater Baltimore Committee’s new president/CEO, Mark Anthony Thomas, talks to Sloane Brown about his fi[...]

June 21, 2023
In this June 15, 2018, file photo, cash is fanned out from a wallet in North Andover, Massachusetts. Financially supporting adult kids is a kind thing to do but can have downsides if you’re not financially secure. Not only can it affect your retirement savings, but it also may strain your relationship with your kids. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

Should you financially support adult kids?

Parenting comes with many responsibilities, and one is raising financially independent kids. But adult kids so[...]

June 21, 2023

Singer Damareck Real Estate launches brokerage, consulting firm in Towson

Singer Damareck Real Estate launched a brokerage and consulting firm in Towson.

June 20, 2023

Editors Picks

Ballistics experts can’t testify that recovered bullets match firearms, Md[...]

21/6/2023

Off the Record with Sloane Brown: Mark Anthony Thomas, Greater Baltimore Committ[...]

21/6/2023

High-profile Baltimore prosecutor assigned to Hunter Biden case in Delaware

20/6/2023

New logistics site opens in Baltimore; PepsiCo announced as tenant

20/6/2023
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore announces the revival of the 14-mile, multibillion-dollar Red Line, envisioned as an east-west transit line in Baltimore.

Red Line funding unclear as Moore administration awaits cost estimates

19/6/2023

Commentary

More News

Students work in the library during homeroom at D.H.H. Lengel Middle School in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, on March 15, 2022. Math and reading scores among America’s 13-year-olds fell to their lowest levels in decades, with math scores plunging by the largest margin ever recorded, according to the results of a test known as the nation’s report card. (Lindsey Shuey/Republican-Herald via AP, File)

Math scores plunge for 13-year-olds as pandemic setbacks persist

21/6/2023
An Amazon Prime delivery vehicle is seen in downtown Pittsburgh on March 18, 2020. The Federal Trade Commission sued Amazon on Wednesday for what it called a years-long effort to enroll consumers without consent into its Prime program and making it difficult for them to cancel their subscriptions. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Amazon is accused of enrolling consumers into Prime without consent

21/6/2023
A Twitter logo hangs outside the company's offices in San Francisco on Dec. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Twitter employees sue over bonuses they say weren’t paid despite promises

21/6/2023
Nicholas Loud, left, Sophie Thurschwell, center, and Peter Woll prepare lunch boxes at Community Help in Park Slope, a soup kitchen and food pantry better known as CHiPS, on June 16, 2023 in New York. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)

Report: Charitable giving in 2022 drops for only the fourth time in 40 years

21/6/2023
In this June 15, 2018, file photo, cash is fanned out from a wallet in North Andover, Massachusetts. Financially supporting adult kids is a kind thing to do but can have downsides if you’re not financially secure. Not only can it affect your retirement savings, but it also may strain your relationship with your kids. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

Should you financially support adult kids?

21/6/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar