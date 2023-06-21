Ellicott City office building sells for $3.25M

9011 Chevrolet Drive, a single-story, 19,259 square foot commercial office building in Ellicott City, fronts Chevrolet Drive and is close to Baltimore-National Pike (US Route 40) and MD Route 29 and is approximately three miles from Columbia Town Center. (Photo courtesy of Mackenzie Commercial Real Estate Services)

Kenwood Management Company has acquired 9011 Chevrolet Drive, a single-story, 19,259 square foot commercial office building in Ellicott City for $3.25 million.

Owen Rouse, senior vice president, investment sales and David McClatchy, senior vice president and principal of MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services LLC represented the seller, KMS Associates, of this full-leased and occupied asset. The buyer was self-represented in the transaction.

The two-story building was constructed in 2000 and is contained on an approximate 2.5-acre site which also included free surface parking for the tenants.

The building fronts Chevrolet Drive and is close to Baltimore-National Pike (US Route 40) and MD Route 29 and is approximately three miles from Columbia Town Center. Nearly 75,000 people reside within a three-mile radius from the building, including more than 26,000 households with an average household income eclipsing $190,000. The tenant roster is a 50-50 mix of medical and traditional office space users.

