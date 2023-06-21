Employ Prince George’s expands career coaching services

Employ Prince George’s, a workforce development 501 (c) (3) nonprofit assisting job seekers find jobs and assisting businesses to find skilled and qualified employees, Wednesday launched a multiyear initiative to improve employment outcomes through an expansion of its career coaching services.

In collaboration with education and career coaching nonprofit InsideTrack, the Prince George’s County-based workforce development organization will train its team of career advisors and coaches on evidence-based best practices in human-centered coaching to help understand the complex barriers and challenges to re-employment that often face people experiencing job loss or a career transition.

Founded in 2018, Employ Prince George serves over 25,000 job seekers and businesses annually. Over the course of the next 18 months, Employ Prince George’s will work with expert coaches and consultants from InsideTrack to train frontline staff and supervisors and to help them develop the coaching skills needed to help job seekers set goals, build a plan of action, navigate the job search, and overcome other barriers to securing employment.

InsideTrack’s evidence-based coaching methodology has been rigorously tested and refined over the course of more than twenty years, serving more than 2.9 million learners and workers. The coaching program with Employ Prince George’s is designed to help better serve the needs of the diverse population of working and job seeking adults in the county, one of the most diverse and largest by population size in the United States. Staff from Employ Prince George’s will begin to deploy a trauma-informed model of support, helping individuals to navigate difficult or traumatic circumstances such as the loss of income, illness, family caregiving responsibilities, language barriers, or workplace bias.