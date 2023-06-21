Federal court exempts Texas company from following law protecting LGBTQ+ workers

Associated Press//June 21, 2023

Home>Law>

Federal court exempts Texas company from following law protecting LGBTQ+ workers

A man walks in front of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Jan. 7, 2015, in New Orleans. A federal agency cannot force a Texas-based conservative Christian business to comply with policies barring discrimination against LGBTQ employees or job applicants, the court ruled June 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman, File)

A man walks in front of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Jan. 7, 2015, in New Orleans. A federal agency cannot force a Texas-based conservative Christian business to comply with policies barring discrimination against LGBTQ employees or job applicants, the court ruled June 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman, File)

Federal court exempts Texas company from following law protecting LGBTQ+ workers

By Associated Press

//June 21, 2023

A federal agency cannot force a Texas-based conservative Christian business to comply with policies barring discrimination against LGBTQ+ employees or job applicants, a federal appeals court has ruled.

The decision by a panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity cannot deny Braidwood Management an exemption from anti-discrimination policies designed to protect LGBTQ+ people from discrimination under Title VII of the federal Civil Rights Act. Braidwood is entitled to the exemption under the Religious Freedom Restoration Act of 1993, the ruling said.

“Being forced to employ someone to represent the company who behaves in a manner directly violative of the company’s convictions is a substantial burden and inhibits the practice of Braidwood’s beliefs,” Judge Jerry Smith wrote for the panel of three 5th Circuit judges.

Braidwood wants to make sure it is not required to hire or retain any employee who “engages homosexual or transgender conduct,” according to the district court judge who first ruled in the case in 2021. And the company objects to EEOC policies forbidding gender-specific dress codes or requirements that employees use “bathrooms that conform to biological sex.”

The Supreme Court ruled in 2020 that Title VII protects gay, lesbian and transgender people from discrimination in employment. But Justice Neil Gorsuch, writing for the majority in that 6-3 ruling, had left open the possibility that employers who have religious objections to employing LGBTQ+ people also might be able to raise those claims in different cases.

The decision, issued Tuesday afternoon, is narrowly tailored. It partially upheld a lower court ruling in favor of Braidwood by U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor of Texas, but rejected other parts that would have covered other employers.

It was unclear whether the EEOC would appeal further. A spokesperson declined comment Wednesday except to say the decision was under review.

“The decision certainly narrowed some of the most troubling aspects of the district court’s decision. However, it still leaves a roadmap for other employers to discriminate,” Adam Pulver, an attorney for the nonprofit group Public Citizen, said Wednesday. The organization had filed a brief backing the government’s opposition to the Braidwood suit.

Among EEOC arguments against the suit was the lack of any indication that any enforcement action had been taken or planned against Braidwood.

Gene Hamilton, an attorney for the conservative America First Legal organization and counsel for Braidwood, noted that in a statement saying AFL was “thrilled” with the 5th Circuit ruling.

“The Biden administration wrongly tried to keep our clients out of court, arguing that they had to wait for the EEOC to subject them to costly administrative litigation and an intrusive process before their claims against the EEOC’s radical transgender guidance could be heard,” Hamilton said.

Smith’s Tuesday opinion called the 2020 ruling a “siren call” for courts to resolve issues regarding employers’ religious views. “Without resolution, potential penalties hang over plaintiffs’ heads like Damocles’ sword,” wrote Smith, who was nominated to the appeals court by former President Ronald Reagan.

The other judges on the panel were Edith Brown Clement, nominated by former President George W. Bush, and Cory Wilson, nominated by former President Donald Trump.

Braidwood is owned by Steven Hotze, a conservative activist in Texas who helped defeat proposed nondiscrimination protections for gay and transgender people in Houston. The company is also a plaintiff in a suit, presided over by O’Connor, that seeks to limit Affordable Care Act insurance coverage requirements for various types of preventive care, including drugs to prevent HIV.

Kevin McGill reports for The Associated Press.

l

Related Content

‘Dining Out For Life’ fundraiser returns for 30th annual event

Several Baltimore-area restaurants are pitching in to help raise $82,500 funds to help deliver food to people [...]

June 21, 2023
William Doyle, then-executive director of the Maryland Port Administration, attends a news conference at the Port of Baltimore on March 21, 2022. Doyle returned to his previous role as CEO of Dredging Contractors of America days after resigning from the Port Administration following a four-vehicle crash that resulted in state police citing him for failing to control speed, leaving the scene of a property damage crash and following too close. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

Maryland’s port director resigned after crash citation. Days later he was hired by a trade ass...

The former Maryland Port Administration executive director, who resigned after state police cited him, has bee[...]

June 21, 2023
An Amazon Prime delivery vehicle is seen in downtown Pittsburgh on March 18, 2020. The Federal Trade Commission sued Amazon on Wednesday for what it called a years-long effort to enroll consumers without consent into its Prime program and making it difficult for them to cancel their subscriptions. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Amazon is accused of enrolling consumers into Prime without consent

Amazon was sued by the FTC for what it called a years-long effort to enroll consumers without consent into its[...]

June 21, 2023
William Doyle, then-executive director of the Maryland Port Administration, attends a news conference at the Port of Baltimore on March 21, 2022. Doyle returned to his previous role as CEO of Dredging Contractors of America days after resigning from the Port Administration following a four-vehicle crash that resulted in state police citing him for failing to control speed, leaving the scene of a property damage crash and following too close. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

Maryland’s port director resigned after a car crash involving state vehicle

The executive director of the Maryland Port Administration resigned after being involved in a four-vehicle cra[...]

June 21, 2023
Nicholas Loud, left, Sophie Thurschwell, center, and Peter Woll prepare lunch boxes at Community Help in Park Slope, a soup kitchen and food pantry better known as CHiPS, on June 16, 2023 in New York. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)

Report: Charitable giving in 2022 drops for only the fourth time in 40 years

Charitable giving in the United States declined in 2022 — only the fourth time in four decades that donation[...]

June 21, 2023

Off the Record with Sloane Brown: Mark Anthony Thomas, Greater Baltimore Committee

The Greater Baltimore Committee’s new president/CEO, Mark Anthony Thomas, talks to Sloane Brown about his fi[...]

June 21, 2023

Editors Picks

Ballistics experts can’t testify that recovered bullets match firearms, Md[...]

21/6/2023
William Doyle, then-executive director of the Maryland Port Administration, attends a news conference at the Port of Baltimore on March 21, 2022. Doyle returned to his previous role as CEO of Dredging Contractors of America days after resigning from the Port Administration following a four-vehicle crash that resulted in state police citing him for failing to control speed, leaving the scene of a property damage crash and following too close. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

Maryland’s port director resigned after crash citation. Days later he was [...]

21/6/2023

Montgomery County steps into market to preserve affordable rental units

21/6/2023

Off the Record with Sloane Brown: Mark Anthony Thomas, Greater Baltimore Committ[...]

21/6/2023

High-profile Baltimore prosecutor assigned to Hunter Biden case in Delaware

20/6/2023

Commentary

More News

A man walks in front of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Jan. 7, 2015, in New Orleans. A federal agency cannot force a Texas-based conservative Christian business to comply with policies barring discrimination against LGBTQ employees or job applicants, the court ruled June 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman, File)

Federal court exempts Texas company from following law protecting LGBTQ+ workers

21/6/2023
Associate Justice Samuel Alito joins other members of the Supreme Court as they pose for a new group portrait at the Supreme Court building in Washington on Oct. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Supreme Court Justice Alito accepted resort vacation from GOP donors, report say[...]

21/6/2023

Capitol rioter who shocked police officer with stun gun is sentenced to years in[...]

21/6/2023
Students work in the library during homeroom at D.H.H. Lengel Middle School in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, on March 15, 2022. Math and reading scores among America’s 13-year-olds fell to their lowest levels in decades, with math scores plunging by the largest margin ever recorded, according to the results of a test known as the nation’s report card. (Lindsey Shuey/Republican-Herald via AP, File)

Math and reading scores for American 13-year-olds plunge to lowest levels in dec[...]

21/6/2023
An Amazon Prime delivery vehicle is seen in downtown Pittsburgh on March 18, 2020. The Federal Trade Commission sued Amazon on Wednesday for what it called a years-long effort to enroll consumers without consent into its Prime program and making it difficult for them to cancel their subscriptions. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Amazon is accused of enrolling consumers into Prime without consent

21/6/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar