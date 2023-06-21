NBC Sports Washington rebranding as Monumental Sports Network

Daily Record Staff//June 21, 2023

Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE) Wednesday announced the official rebrand of its sports network, NBC Sports Washington, as Monumental Sports Network.

The rebranding will take effect this September and will replace all instances of the NBC Sports Washington brand and logo. It will also extend to new on-air graphics, digital aesthetics and more. Monumental will launch a brand awareness campaign this summer to inform fans of this transition, ahead of the 2023-24 NBA and NHL regular seasons.

When the new Monumental Sports Network brand goes live this fall, the network will launch a variety of new original and studio programs that overhaul the network’s 24-hour programming experience. This investment in programming will complement the hundreds of live games and pre- and post-game programs that the network already produces for the NHL’s Washington Capitals, the NBA’s Washington Wizards, the WNBA’s Washington Mystics, the G League’s Capital City Go-Go, the NBA 2K League’s Wizards District Gaming – all franchises owned and operated by Monumental. Monumental Sports Network holds exclusive local TV media rights to the NHL’s Washington Capitals, NBA’s Washington Wizards and WNBA’s Washington Mystics games. Additionally, the network will carry hundreds of hours of programming for local collegiate and high-school level games across Maryland, Virginia and Washington.

The programming additions include two new studio shows, behind-the-scenes team magazine shows, and coverage from Washington native Rachel Nichols, the nationally recognized sportswriter, reporter and broadcaster.

 

