ADVERTISEMENT

PARALEGAL/ADMIN OFFICER

The Office of the State Prosecutor is a statewide independent agency charged with investigating and prosecuting criminal offenses related to public corruption, official misconduct, election and campaign finance law violations, and other crimes. The Office of the State Prosecutor is seeking applicants for a contractual Administrative officer/Paralegal position. Ideal candidates will have a paralegal degree or equivalent, at least three years’ experience in litigation support or legal administration, and proficiency in using Microsoft Word, Excel, Adobe, and case management databases. Duties include providing administrative support to investigators and attorneys, preparing and filing legal documents and discovery materials, and assisting with investigations and trials.

Salary range – $49,403 – $75,903 (depending on experience and qualifications). Health and other benefits available.

Submit resumes to Ruth Sweeney, Director of Administration, at [email protected].The vacancy will remain open until filled.

Visit our website at www.osp.maryland.gov for additional information regarding our agency

To place a jobs posting, contact Darlene Miller at [email protected] or at 443-524-8188.