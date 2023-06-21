Strathmore Square development adds engineering consulting firm

Daily Record Staff//June 21, 2023

Strathmore Square development adds engineering consulting firm

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. is providing civil engineering design, survey and plat development and arborist services for the project’s first three phases. Bowman also developed site plans for each phase, including constructing three residential buildings, including senior housing and a 1.25-acre park. (File photo)

Strathmore Square, an eight-acre mixed-use community at the Grosvenor-Strathmore Metro Station in Bethesda and part of Montgomery County’s economic development plan added Reston, Virginia-based engineering consulting firm Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. to the project.

The company is providing civil engineering design, survey and plat development and arborist services for the project’s first three phases. Bowman also developed site plans for each phase, including constructing three residential buildings, including senior housing and a 1.25-acre park.

Site work for the phases includes design of a new multipurpose walkable shared street; water, sewer, gas, power and storm infrastructure design; construction of a reconfigured Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) park and ride loading area; and design and construction of a new WMATA garage entrance and exit driveway. The company is also working in close collaboration with Fivesqaures Development and Montgomery County to create infrastructure plans and ensure the project stays on schedule.

Bowman Consulting has more than 1,700 employees in more than 75 offices in the United States.

