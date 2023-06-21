Supreme Court Justice Alito accepted resort vacation from GOP donors, report says

Associated Press//June 21, 2023

Home>Law>

Supreme Court Justice Alito accepted resort vacation from GOP donors, report says

Associate Justice Samuel Alito joins other members of the Supreme Court as they pose for a new group portrait at the Supreme Court building in Washington on Oct. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Associate Justice Samuel Alito joins other members of the Supreme Court as they pose for a new group portrait at the Supreme Court building in Washington on Oct. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Supreme Court Justice Alito accepted resort vacation from GOP donors, report says

By Associated Press

//June 21, 2023

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito accepted a 2008 trip to a luxury fishing lodge in Alaska from two wealthy Republican donors, one of whom repeatedly had interests before the court, and he did not disclose the trips on his financial disclosure for that year, ProPublica reports.

A story published Wednesday by the nonprofit investigative journalism organization states that in July 2008 Alito flew to a remote corner of Alaska aboard the private plane of businessman and Republican donor, Paul Singer. A hedge fund founded by the billionaire has brought roughly a dozen cases before the court since then, ProPublica reported. Alito did not recuse himself from participating in any of those cases.

Alito’s three-day stay at the King Salmon Lodge was paid for by another wealthy donor, Robin Arkley II, the owner of a mortgage company then based in California. Leonard Leo, then a leader of the conservative legal group The Federalist Society, helped make arrangements for the trip, including securing a spot for Alito aboard Singer’s jet, which would have cost Alito at least $100,000 if he chartered the jet himself, ProPublica reported.

Supreme Court justices, like other federal judges, are required to file annual financial disclosure reports, w hich ask them to list gifts they have received. However, the high court is not subject to a binding code of conduct that applies to lower court judges, giving individual justices latitude to write and enforce their own rules.

Alito vigorously disputed the findings in a Wall Street Journal opinion article released before ProPublica published its story, stating he faced no obligation to disclose the details of the trip or recuse himself from cases involving Singer’s hedge fund.

“My recollection is that I have spoken to Mr. Singer on no more than a handful of occasions, all of which (with the exception of small talk during a fishing trip 15 years ago) consisted of brief and casual comments at events attended by large groups,” Alito wrote. “On no occasion have we discussed the activities of his businesses, and we have never talked about any case or issue before the Court.”

“As for the flight, Mr. Singer and others had already made arrangements to fly to Alaska when I was invited shortly before the event, and I was asked whether I would like to fly there in a seat that, as far as I am aware, would have otherwise been vacant. It was my understanding that this would not impose any extra cost on Mr. Singer,” Alito wrote.

The revelation about Alito’s acceptance of the trip comes as the court is facing heightened scrutiny over issues of ethics, including the justices’ obligation to disclose the details of expense-paid travels. That’s led Democrats in Congress to call for legislation that would impose binding ethics rules on the court.

ProPublica previously reported that Justice Clarence Thomas accepted decades of undisclosed trips from a longtime friend, Republican megadonor Harlan Crow, that included stays at Crow’s private resort, flights aboard his jet, and a vacation aboard Crow’s yacht in Indonesia. Crow also purchased property from Thomas and paid private school tuition for a Thomas nephew whom the justice helped raise.

Since the passage of a Watergate-era law, the justices are supposed to report gifts they receive. But both Thomas and Alito have argued that a “personal hospitality” provision in the law exempts them.

In March, the federal judiciary increased disclosure requirements for all judges, including the high court justices, although overnight stays at personal vacation homes owned by friends remain exempt from disclosure.

The lodge where Alito stayed often drew celebrities and wealthy businessmen, and typically charged guests $1,000 a night.

A picture from the trip published by ProPublica shows Alito in hip waders with a fishing guide, posing with a massive king salmon. On another day, the group flew aboard a bush plane to a waterfall in Katmai National Park, where bears snatch salmon from a waterfall.

At night, the group dined on king crab legs or Kobe beef. One member of the group boasted that the wine they were drinking cost $1,000 a bottle, one of the lodge’s fishing guides told ProPublica.

But Alito wrote that the accommodations were far less opulent, calling the lodge “comfortable but rustic.”

“I cannot recall whether the group at the lodge, about 20 people, was served wine, but if there was wine it was certainly not wine that costs $1,000,” he wrote.

e

Related Content

William Doyle, then-executive director of the Maryland Port Administration, attends a news conference at the Port of Baltimore on March 21, 2022. Doyle returned to his previous role as CEO of Dredging Contractors of America days after resigning from the Port Administration following a four-vehicle crash that resulted in state police citing him for failing to control speed, leaving the scene of a property damage crash and following too close. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

Maryland’s port director resigned after a car crash involving state vehicle

The executive director of the Maryland Port Administration resigned after being involved in a four-vehicle cra[...]

June 21, 2023
An Amazon Prime delivery vehicle is seen in downtown Pittsburgh on March 18, 2020. The Federal Trade Commission sued Amazon on Wednesday for what it called a years-long effort to enroll consumers without consent into its Prime program and making it difficult for them to cancel their subscriptions. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Amazon is accused of enrolling consumers into Prime without consent

Amazon was sued by the FTC for what it called a years-long effort to enroll consumers without consent into its[...]

June 21, 2023
Nicholas Loud, left, Sophie Thurschwell, center, and Peter Woll prepare lunch boxes at Community Help in Park Slope, a soup kitchen and food pantry better known as CHiPS, on June 16, 2023 in New York. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)

Report: Charitable giving in 2022 drops for only the fourth time in 40 years

Charitable giving in the United States declined in 2022 — only the fourth time in four decades that donation[...]

June 21, 2023

Off the Record with Sloane Brown: Mark Anthony Thomas, Greater Baltimore Committee

The Greater Baltimore Committee’s new president/CEO, Mark Anthony Thomas, talks to Sloane Brown about his fi[...]

June 21, 2023
In this June 15, 2018, file photo, cash is fanned out from a wallet in North Andover, Massachusetts. Financially supporting adult kids is a kind thing to do but can have downsides if you’re not financially secure. Not only can it affect your retirement savings, but it also may strain your relationship with your kids. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

Should you financially support adult kids?

Parenting comes with many responsibilities, and one is raising financially independent kids. But adult kids so[...]

June 21, 2023

Singer Damareck Real Estate launches brokerage, consulting firm in Towson

Singer Damareck Real Estate launched a brokerage and consulting firm in Towson.

June 20, 2023

Editors Picks

Ballistics experts can’t testify that recovered bullets match firearms, Md[...]

21/6/2023

Off the Record with Sloane Brown: Mark Anthony Thomas, Greater Baltimore Committ[...]

21/6/2023

High-profile Baltimore prosecutor assigned to Hunter Biden case in Delaware

20/6/2023

New logistics site opens in Baltimore; PepsiCo announced as tenant

20/6/2023
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore announces the revival of the 14-mile, multibillion-dollar Red Line, envisioned as an east-west transit line in Baltimore.

Red Line funding unclear as Moore administration awaits cost estimates

19/6/2023

Commentary

More News

Associate Justice Samuel Alito joins other members of the Supreme Court as they pose for a new group portrait at the Supreme Court building in Washington on Oct. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Supreme Court Justice Alito accepted resort vacation from GOP donors, report say[...]

21/6/2023

Capitol rioter who shocked police officer with stun gun is sentenced to years in[...]

21/6/2023
Students work in the library during homeroom at D.H.H. Lengel Middle School in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, on March 15, 2022. Math and reading scores among America’s 13-year-olds fell to their lowest levels in decades, with math scores plunging by the largest margin ever recorded, according to the results of a test known as the nation’s report card. (Lindsey Shuey/Republican-Herald via AP, File)

Math scores plunge for 13-year-olds as pandemic setbacks persist

21/6/2023
An Amazon Prime delivery vehicle is seen in downtown Pittsburgh on March 18, 2020. The Federal Trade Commission sued Amazon on Wednesday for what it called a years-long effort to enroll consumers without consent into its Prime program and making it difficult for them to cancel their subscriptions. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Amazon is accused of enrolling consumers into Prime without consent

21/6/2023
A Twitter logo hangs outside the company's offices in San Francisco on Dec. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Twitter employees sue over bonuses they say weren’t paid despite promises

21/6/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar