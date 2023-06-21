WC Attorney

June 21, 2023

WC Attorney

WC Attorney

//June 21, 2023

WC Attorney

Baltimore County Law Firm seeking experienced WC attorney licensed to practice in the state of Maryland, member, in good standing with MSBA. Candidate will be interacting with paralegals, attorneys, and clients in a fast-paced legal environment. Benefits, HI, 401K, parking, salary negotiable based on experience. Please submit resume with salary requirements to [email protected]

