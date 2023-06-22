Choptank Health moves forward on new Federalsburg Health Center project

Daily Record Staff//June 22, 2023

A artist's rendering of the planned new health center at 320 Hargraves Drive in Federalsburg. It will include an expanded number of exam rooms available for Choptank Health’s dental and medical patients and dedicated spaces for behavioral health services. The new center will also serve as the hub for Choptank Health’s dental, pediatric dental, and physician rural residency programs. (Photo courtesy of Choptank Community Health System)

By Daily Record Staff

//June 22, 2023

Choptank Community Health System is moving forward with the construction of its new health center at 320 Hargraves Drive in Federalsburg with the selection of Harper & Sons Inc. of Easton as the general contractor for the project.

The new state-of-the-art center will be replacing Choptank Health’s current location on Bloomingdale Avenue.

Harper & Sons, Inc. was founded in 1968 by Howard G. Harper in Easton after his work as a general manager for the ES Adkins Company Lumberyard in Easton. He started the business as a way for him and his sons to meet the construction needs of the rapidly developing Eastern Shore.

Today, Harper & Sons is managed by the third generation of family members, with project experience that includes working with the Town of St. Michaels, Caroline County, Easton Utilities Commission, St. Michaels Community Center, University of Maryland Medical System, Salisbury University, Compass Hospice and more.

The new center is anticipated to be completed in fall 2024 and will include more than 20,000 square feet of space for Choptank Health to address the increasing demand for health care services in the area.

The new Federalsburg Health Center will also include an expanded number of exam rooms available for Choptank Health’s dental and medical patients and dedicated spaces for behavioral health services. The new center will also serve as the hub for Choptank Health’s dental, pediatric dental, and physician rural residency programs.

Choptank Health CEO Sara Rich said its current Federalsburg health center currently sees more than 5,100 medical and dental patients and has outgrown the space.

Plans for the new Federalsburg Health Center were announced in 2021 after purchasing land for the new facility at 320 Hargraves Drive with Caroline County Economic Development instrumental in helping to identify the land for the new Federalsburg Health Center. Architectural and engineering firm George, Miles & Buhr, LLC of Salisbury is charged with the new facility’s design.

Funding for the center includes $750,000 from Caroline County to help fund the new facility’s construction and $125,000 from the Town of Federalsburg to help fund sewer and water expenses. The new Federalsburg Health Center also received an $829,000 U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Resources and Services Administration one-time capital improvement grant, $2.9 million in congressionally-directed spending and $420,893 from the Maryland Governor’s capital budget.

