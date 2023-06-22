DeSantis sues Biden administration over university accrediting system

Brian Compere//June 22, 2023

Home>Education>

DeSantis sues Biden administration over university accrediting system

Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at an annual Basque Fry at the Corley Ranch in Gardnerville, Nevada, on June 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Andy Barron, File)

Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at an annual Basque Fry at the Corley Ranch in Gardnerville, Nevada, on June 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Andy Barron, File)

DeSantis sues Biden administration over university accrediting system

By Brian Compere

//June 22, 2023

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday that the state has filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration and the U.S. Department of Education over accreditation agencies, which control federal aid for students.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale federal court, challenges a federal law that requires colleges and universities to submit to private accreditors to qualify for federal funding. It targets the U.S. Department of Education, Secretary Miguel Cardona and other federal officials.

The suit comes as DeSantis, who is seeking the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, imposes his conservative agenda on the state’s education system. Earlier this year, he appointed trustees to the board of New College of Florida, a tiny Sarasota school of about 1,000 students that was best known for its progressive thought and creative course offerings. The new board intends to turn the school into a classical liberal arts school modeled after conservative favorite Hillsdale College in Michigan.

Speaking about the accreditation lawsuit on Thursday, DeSantis said he refuses “to bow to unaccountable accreditors who think they should run Florida’s public universities.”

“We’re asking the court to find this arrangement to be unconstitutional,” DeSantis said.

Under federal law, the private accrediting agencies decide which universities and colleges are eligible for approximately $112 billion in federal funding. The agencies provide a standard of requirements that universities must follow to maintain accreditation.

The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, or SACS, oversees the accreditation of colleges and universities in Florida.

However, Florida passed a law last year that prohibits colleges and universities from being accredited by the same agency or association for consecutive accreditation cycles. It also allows universities to sue accreditors for damages if they believe they had been negatively affected.

The state law requires more than half of Florida’s public colleges and universities to change accreditors in the next two years. Their ability to make these changes “is substantially burdened” by what DeSantis described as the Biden administration’s “abuse of the current accreditation scheme.”

In order to seek a new accreditor, a university must receive permission from the U.S. Department of Education.

“You cannot take legislative power and delegate it to an unaccountable private body,” DeSantis said. “Under their theory, the accreditor can serve as a veto against the entire state of Florida,” he said.

He noted that the accrediting agency seeks to take the responsibility for ensuring the wellbeing of colleges and universities away from the governor, Legislature and taxpayers.

“So, you know, that’s a view that really, this board trumps the entire state of Florida,” DeSantis said. “We reject that, and today we are going to do something about it.”

DeSantis and Moody cited as an example that SACS “threatened the accreditation of Florida State University” in 2021 when Richard Corcoran, then the state’s commissioner of education, was a candidate to be the next president of the school. The accrediting agency said Corcoran’s candidacy posed a potential conflict of interest if he failed to resign as schools commissioner.

Florida State eventually selected Richard McCullough as its president. Earlier this year, Corcoran was selected as an interim president of New College. Earlier this year, DeSantis appointed six new trustees to run the college.

l

Related Content

Point Breeze Credit Union awards $40K in scholarships

Hunt Valley-based Point Breeze Credit Union awarded $40,000 in scholarships to 20 local high school students a[...]

June 22, 2023
Students work in the library during homeroom at D.H.H. Lengel Middle School in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, on March 15, 2022. Math and reading scores among America’s 13-year-olds fell to their lowest levels in decades, with math scores plunging by the largest margin ever recorded, according to the results of a test known as the nation’s report card. (Lindsey Shuey/Republican-Herald via AP, File)

Math and reading scores for American 13-year-olds plunge to lowest levels in decades

Math and reading scores among America’s 13-year-olds fell to their lowest levels in decades, according to th[...]

June 21, 2023

Inaugural Coppin State University Gala raises $300,000

More than 550 guests attended the inaugural Coppin State University Gala on May 5 at the Baltimore Marriott[...]

June 20, 2023
Makia Green stands outside her Washington home on June 12, 2023. As a Black student who was raised by a single mother, Green believes she benefited from a program that gave preference to students of color from economically disadvantaged backgrounds when she was admitted over a decade ago to the University of Rochester. As a borrower who still owes just over $20,000 on her undergraduate student loans, she has been counting on President Joe Biden's promised debt relief to wipe nearly all of that away. Now, both affirmative action and the student loan cancellation plan — policies that disproportionately help Black students — could soon be dismantled by the U.S. Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)

In affirmative action and student loan cases, some see backlash to racial progress in education

If student loan forgiveness and affirmative action are both struck down by the Supreme Court, it could send an[...]

June 16, 2023
University of Delaware President Dennis Assanis speaks during an event on March 13, 2017, in Newark, Delaware. The University of Delaware has agreed to pay $6.3 million to settle a lawsuit over its campus shutdown in 2020 and the halting of in-person classes because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

University of Delaware agrees to settle suit over COVID campus shutdown

The University of Delaware has agreed to pay to settle a lawsuit over its campus shutdown and halting of in-pe[...]

June 15, 2023

Montgomery County Public Schools joins federal lawsuit against social media companies

Montgomery County Public Schools joined a federal lawsuit against social media companies alleging they are kno[...]

June 14, 2023

Editors Picks

Ballistics experts can’t testify that recovered bullets match firearms, Md[...]

21/6/2023
William Doyle, then-executive director of the Maryland Port Administration, attends a news conference at the Port of Baltimore on March 21, 2022. Doyle returned to his previous role as CEO of Dredging Contractors of America days after resigning from the Port Administration following a four-vehicle crash that resulted in state police citing him for failing to control speed, leaving the scene of a property damage crash and following too close. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

Maryland’s port director resigned after crash citation. Days later he was [...]

21/6/2023

Montgomery County steps into market to preserve affordable rental units

21/6/2023

Off the Record with Sloane Brown: Mark Anthony Thomas, Greater Baltimore Committ[...]

21/6/2023

High-profile Baltimore prosecutor assigned to Hunter Biden case in Delaware

20/6/2023

Commentary

More News

Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at an annual Basque Fry at the Corley Ranch in Gardnerville, Nevada, on June 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Andy Barron, File)

DeSantis sues Biden administration over university accrediting system

22/6/2023

Jones takes reins at Howard County Economic Development Authority as new CEO

22/6/2023
A crowd of people gather outside the Supreme Court Monday night, May 2, 2022, in Washington. A draft opinion circulated among Supreme Court justices suggests that earlier this year a majority of them had thrown support behind overturning the 1973 case Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a report published Monday night in Politico. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

A year after fall of Roe, 25 million women live in states with abortion bans or [...]

22/6/2023

Federal judge strikes down Florida’s ban on Medicaid funding for transgend[...]

22/6/2023

Supreme Court rules against Navajo Nation in Colorado River water rights case

22/6/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar