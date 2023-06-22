Jones takes reins at Howard County Economic Development Authority as new CEO

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball appointed Jennifer Jones as the new CEO of the Howard County Economic Development Authority (HCEDA). The Howard County Economic Development Authority’s Board of Directors unanimously approved Jones’ appointment. She will begin this role on July 5.

Jones will replace Lawrence Twele, CEcD, who earlier announced his retirement from HCEDA after serving as CEO for more than a decade. With Twele at the helm, Howard County reached new heights, from attracting top-tier companies to championing small business development.

Jones is an industry thought leader with more than 20 years of business and leadership experience in the private and public sectors. During her tenure in the public sector, Jones has been an integral part of the Howard County business ecosystem, directly assisting and forging valuable relationships with thousands of Howard County businesses.

Over the course of her career, Jones has served as the deputy chief of staff for Howard County Government, where she helped thousands of businesses survive and thrive through the pandemic. She also served as the vice president of business development at Live Nation, where she was responsible for business analysis and market expansion.

In her most recent role as business development strategist for the Howard County Executive’s Office, Jones advised on economic development, holding over a dozen business roundtables to understand and address challenges, and implemented entrepreneurship and small business initiatives. Jones is an active Howard County resident and public servant, serving as a board member of several community and business organizations, including the Howard County Tourism Board, Columbia Festival of the Arts, Howard County National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), Downtown Columbia Partnership, and the Howard County Center of African American Culture.

Jones holds a Juris Doctor from Pepperdine University School of Law, a Master of Business Administration from Pepperdine University School of Business and a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from Purdue University.

The HCEDA is a public-private partnership with a primary goal of promoting economic growth and stability by supporting existing businesses, targeting new businesses and attracting corporate/regional headquarters. The organization also maintains several programs for small, minority and agricultural companies’ unique needs.