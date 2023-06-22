Lockheed Martin declares Q3 dividend

Bethesda-based global security and aerospace company Lockheed Martin Corporation’s board of directors has authorized a third quarter 2023 dividend of $3 per share. The dividend is payable on Sept. 22 to holders of record as of the close of business on Sept. 1.

Lockheed Martin employs approximately 116,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.