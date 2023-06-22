Moore names new special secretary of small, minority and women business affairs

Gov. Wes Moore announced Thursday the appointment of Yolanda “Maria” Martinez as special secretary of the Governor’s Office of Small, Minority and Women Business Affairs. Her appointment takes effect July 5.

As special secretary, Martinez will lead the administration’s efforts to increase internal and external accountability and performance measures on the Minority Business Enterprise, Veteran Small Business Enterprise and Small Business Reserve business procurement programs, while coordinating with state agencies to identify strategies, increase engagement and expand opportunities for small businesses to grow and succeed in Maryland.

Established in 1986, the office serves as the state’s coordinating office that​ connects the small business community to greater economic opportunities in both the public and private sectors and is charged with administering the state’s three socioeconomic business procurement programs: the Minority Business Enterprise, Veteran Small Business Enterprise, and Small Business Reserve programs.

A first-generation American and a lifelong Marylander, Martinez – a respected entrepreneur, community leader, and philanthropist – brings more than 25 years of private sector experience, including nearly two decades as a minority woman business owner. With the support of a women’s entrepreneurship program, in 2001 Martinez started respiratory sleep medicine healthcare company Respira, which grew into a successful multimillion-dollar operation. She is currently the Chief Strategy Officer at Project Enhancement Corporation, a nationwide environmental, health, safety, and national security firm serving the federal government.

Martinez has served on numerous boards and commissions at the local and national level. She is the current board chair of the Ellicott City Partnership and formerly served as chair of the Baltimore Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the Maryland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and the Governor’s Commission on Hispanic Affairs. She also served as co-chair on the Advisory Council on Minority and Women Owned Business Enterprises for the City of Baltimore, as a member of the advisory board to the Baltimore Chapter of the NAACP and as a member of President Obama’s Economic Recovery Advisory Board Workforce Development Task Force.