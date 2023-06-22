Point Breeze Credit Union awards $40K in scholarships

Hunt Valley-based Point Breeze Credit Union awarded $40,000 in scholarships to 20 local high school students as part of its 17th annual scholarship program.

The students, each of whom received a $2,000 scholarship, competed for the scholarships through an application process that requested details about the students’ involvement in school activities and their community, a letter of acceptance from the college or trade school of their choice, a personal reference, and an academic reference.

In addition to the application, students were required to submit two essays – one in which they described their goals and how their education would help them achieve those goals, and a second in which they discussed strengths and weaknesses in their financial literacy skills and how Point Breeze Credit Union could help them overcome their weaknesses.

Scholarship recipients include:

Bethany Bauerlein, a graduate of Eastern Technical High School who plans to attend Towson University

Rachel Gaff, a graduate of Eastern Technical High School who plans to attend UMBC

Jade Peckinpaugh, a graduate of Mercy High School who plans to attend Immaculata University

Danielle Burton, a graduate of North Harford High School who plans to attend UMBC

Kyndel Harcum, a graduate of St. Paul’s School for Girls who plans to attend North Carolina State University

Remy Dunham, a graduate of Central Dauphin High School who plans to attend Lebanon Valley College

Joseph Pichney, a graduate of Dulaney High School who plans to attend University of Maryland, College Park

Sarah Gassman, a graduate of Westminster High School who plans to attend Liberty University

Bridget Kilgore, a graduate of Kennard-Dale High School who plans to attend Virginia Tech

Sydney Casserly, a graduate of Mercy High School who plans to attend Towson University

Carlyn McMahan, a graduate of Maryvale Preparatory School who plans to attend Elon University

Kendall Hoobler, a graduate of Lakeside High School who plans to attend Georgia Southern University

Kendall Fortune, a graduate of North Harford High School who plans to attend Louisiana State University

Emma Palumbo, a graduate of Dulaney High School who plans to attend University of North Carolina, Wilmington

Connor Sullivan, a graduate of Aberdeen High School who plans to attend University of Delaware

Elliot Radov, a graduate of Tottenville High School who plans to attend College of Staten Island

Avery Briggs, a graduate of Towson High School who plans to attend Franklin and Marshall College

Kevin Lochte, a graduate of Calvert Hall College High School who plans to attend Marquette University

Kaitlyn Connor, a graduate of Homeward Education Association who plans to attend Charleston Southern University

Madeleine York, a graduate of John Carroll School who plans to attend Washington College

To be eligible for the scholarship awards, students must be graduating from high school in the current calendar year and be an owner, joint owner, or named on a custodial account in good standing with Point Breeze Credit Union.

Point Breeze Credit Union is one of Maryland’s largest credit unions, with more than 62,000 members and approximate assets of $940 million.