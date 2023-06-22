Sen. Bob Hooper House Hospice Regatta raises more than $165K

Elizabeth Wise, president and CEO of University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health, joins Ken Ferrara, vice president and executive director of The Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation; Kristen Gardiner, assistant director of the Sen. Bob Hooper House; Cindy Hooper Hushon, chair of the Hospice Regatta and chair of the board of directors of the Sen. Bob Hooper House; and Nate Albright, vice president of clinical service lines, University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health, to announce the regatta raised $140,000 for charity care at the Senator Bob Hooper House. (Photo by Jim Lockard Photography)

The Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation’s Sen. Bob Hooper House Hospice Regatta raised more than $165,000 through sponsorships and Fund-a-Need donations at its June 9 fundraiser at Concord Point Park in Havre de Grace.

The regatta welcomed 400 guests and featured local dining and beverage experiences courtesy of MacGregor’s, Laurrapin, Mission BBQ and Hopkins Farm Brewery. The band Crushing Day provided the entertainment and guests also enjoyed a silent auction and plant wheel.

The Havre de Grace Yacht Club hosted the sailboat race and the winner will compete in the 2023 National Hospice Regatta Alliance Race in Charleston, South Carolina in October.

The Sen. Bob Hooper House in Forest Hill, owned and operated by University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health, is a nonprofit assisted living community specializing in hospice care. It provides a coordinated program of hospice and support services, helping residents and their families through the myriad issues associated with end-of-life care.

Funds raised by the regatta support charity care for residents. Each year the Hooper House provides more than $300,000 in charity care thanks to generous donors. The Hooper House has provided compassionate, end-of-life care to the community since 2011.