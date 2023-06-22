TEDCO portfolio company Blackpoint Cyber exits program

TEDCO, Maryland’s economic engine for technology companies, Thursday announced the exit of its portfolio company Blackpoint Cyber, an Ellicott City-based, technology-focused cybersecurity company providing its security ecosystem via managed service providers (MSPs).

Blackpoint received a $190 million growth investment led by Bain Capital Tech Opportunities, with participation from Accel and others.

In 2018, TEDCO invested $200,000 in Blackpoint to support the growth and development of the company whose goal is to provide effective, affordable real-time threat detection and response to organizations worldwide. This initial funding came from TEDCO’s seed funds.

Exits create returns for startups and investors, as well as more broadly supporting a positive outlook for the entrepreneurial community.

TEDCO provides funding, resources and connections for early-stage technology and life-science companies, working to support a thriving, sustainable ecosystem in Maryland.

Blackpoint Cyber offers the only world-class, nation state-grade cybersecurity ecosystem serving the MSP community. Using its own software and SOC, Blackpoint’s true 24/7 MDR service not only detects breaches earlier than any other solution on the market, but also provides an actual response rather than just an alert to keep your and your clients’ networks safe from widespread damage.