The future of the MSBA

Five years ago this month, we wrote about change at the Maryland State Bar Association, recognizing MSBA was, as we put it, “in the throes of much-needed change.”

We wrote that membership had been declining to a level where only 53% of Maryland’s lawyers, one-third of whom were over the age of 60, were members. We asked how MSBA was doing. The question, of course, was rhetorical, and we did not expect a response from the then-executive director.

Five years later, that executive director has left, MSBA struggles to provide relevancy, value to cost and meaning for its members, and is having difficulty keeping and attracting members. Today, although actual membership figures are not readily available and could be much less, our understanding is that fewer than 50% of Maryland’s lawyers belong, and half are over the age of 60. Those statistics are not sustaining.

Add to this that in a three-year period during the prior executive director’s tour of duty, MSBA posted stunning losses of nearly $3 million. True, while some of those losses might be attributed to technical improvements and the pandemic, certainly not all were. Many members seek an explanation of this tremendous loss of money, which has not been forthcoming from the organization.

What we do know, however, is that aside from MSBA and some local bar associations, Maryland lawyers have no other advocacy group to serve as their voice, whether in the legislature, in the courts or in the public’s opinion. And, MSBA works to provide access to legal services to low-income state residents. These are important missions.

Five years ago, MSBA told its members it was “committed to improving its communications with members.” At the time many thought that this self-serving statement was far from reality. We wrote then that telling members what was happening at the MSBA was not “communicating” and not nearly as important as listening to members in order to discern what MSBA members wanted and needed from an organization that must be member, and not management, directed.

Then and now, management should take its direction from its members. It must not be the other way around.

Our earlier editorial acknowledged that change can be good and sometimes it is needed, but we cautioned that how change is implemented is more important than the change itself. How the need for change is determined is critical; members must be made a part of the process.

We hope that MSBA leadership is asking its members what they want and need and are carefully listening before acting. The perception of many is that prior executive director advanced his agenda regardless of what membership wanted. Good intentions or not, this rankled many members who voted with their feet and left the MSBA.

We need a strong and sustaining MSBA. Today, MSBA appears weaker than it was five years ago. We reiterate: To be sustaining MSBA must serve Maryland’s lawyers. Make us believe we must belong to MSBA, not because we have always belonged but, instead, because MSBA effectively represents us, promotes respect for the rule of law, and provides meaningful and relevant member services.

Five years ago we addressed MSBA leadership with this advice: Step back, slow down, and listen to the members and non-member lawyers who are prospective members; adopt their goals as your goals. Become so important to Maryland’s lawyer that they would not shun membership.

Dramatic as it may sound the existence of the MSBA depends on this.

Editorial Advisory Board member Debra G. Schubert is a past MSBA president. Board chair James B. Astrachan is on the MSBA Board of Governors.

